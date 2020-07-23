Warrenton resident Paige Brown will work as an intern at Warrenton radio station WARR-1520AM/103.5 FM until the spring to gain experience as she works toward her goal of owning a business.
She began the Gladys Rogers Darensburg Foundation Internship about a month ago and has already gained a reputation for her hard work and dedication.
“She does a fantastic job,” said WARR CEO/President Dr. Lilipiana Darensburg. “I am very impressed. I can see her as a businessperson.”
Brown moved with her great-grandmother, Edna Scott, from Brooklyn, N.Y., to Warren County in March 2019. Scott teaches GED and adult high school classes at Vance-Granville Community College’s Warren Campus in Warrenton.
Brown earned an associate’s degree from VGCC. She is taking sociology classes at Vance-Granville before transferring to North Carolina A&T State University in Greensboro in the spring.
Brown juggles her studies with a part-time internship, working at the radio station on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Darensburg said that the internship will allow Brown to learn the ins and outs of how a radio station works.
Brown has been hard at work, organizing WARR’s extensive music collection by genre, cataloging and labeling it.
In cataloging the music genre, Brown has developed a love of jazz, which she described as mellow and calming. While her favorite artist is the “King of Pop,” Michael Jackson, Brown says that she is a fan of music in general.
“I love discovering new artists as I go through the music (at WARR),” she said.
Brown assists in other day-to-day operations at the radio station, including the preparations for talk shows.
The internship will allow her to learn how to operate WARR’s control board. Brown hopes to gain broadcasting experience with time on the radio, but her main dream involves managing a business.
At NCA&T, she plans to change her major from sociology to business. Brown said she would also love to enter the field of real estate, owning and selling houses and other properties.
Moving from the fast-paced culture of Brooklyn to the quiet, slower-placed culture of Warren County was a major change for Brown, but she enjoys the opportunities she has found here, especially the WARR internship.
She dreams of ultimately moving to a larger city like Charlotte and owning a business, such as a radio station or real estate agency.
Darensburg said that Brown’s skill, work ethic and dedication will take her far down whatever career path she chooses.
“She is very focused,” Darensburg said.”
