During its July 14 meeting, the Warren County Board of Education unanimously approved a revised salary supplement schedule for the 2020-21 school year.
Superintendent of Schools Dr. Mary Young said that the new supplement schedule represents an increase for all school system employees to make Warren County more competitive with surrounding counties.
She said that local, or county, funding would cover the supplements through monies made available as the result of a freeze that included the filling of vacant positions.
Young added that, after the increase, Warren County’s salary supplements remain lower than those of surrounding counties.
According to data presented during the 2019 joint meeting of the board of education and Warren County Board of Commissioners, Warren County’s average supplement amount for 2018-19 was $1,900. That compares to $2,344 in Roanoke Rapids, $2,618 in Vance County, $3,117 in Franklin County, and $4,306 in Granville County for the same time period.
Delores Pulliam, school system chief finance officer, said that Warren County’s teacher supplement increased from $1,900 to $2,900 per year.
The schedule approved by the board sets annual supplements as follows:
• Teacher, $2,900
• High school band teacher, $2,500
• Elementary principal, $4,000
• Elementary assistant principal, $3,000
• Middle school principal, $5,400
• Middle school assistant principal, $3,300
• High school principal, ranges from $3,500 to $6,000 depending on the number of students at the school
• High school assistant principal, $3,500
• Superintendent, $10,000, is unchanged from previous supplement schedule
• Officer, $5,000
• Director, $4,000
• Supervisor, $3,800
• Coordinator, $3,600
• Classified employees (includes bus drivers, custodians and child nutrition personnel), $600
Young said that the new schedule doubles the supplement for classified employees, which previously was $300.
Supplements for athletics increase over time depending on number of years with Warren County Schools. Supplements for personnel in athletic programs are as follows:
• High school athletic director and football coaches, range from $2,500 to $4,000
• High school basketball coaches, range from $2,200 to $3,700
• High school baseball, track, soccer, swimming, volleyball, wrestling and softball coaches, range from $1,900 to $3,400
• Middle school athletic director, high school and middle school basketball assistant coaches, middle school football coach, tennis coach, high school football assistant coaches, and cheerleading coach and assistant coaches, range from $1,400 to $2,900
• Middle school head baseball coach, high school soccer assistant coaches, middle school soccer and softball coaches, track assistant coaches, high school volleyball assistant coaches, middle school volleyball coach, and middle school football assistant coaches, range from $1,100 to $2,600
• All remaining sports, range from $800 to $2,300
The new supplement schedule includes additional supplements as follows
• A $500 sign-on bonus to a new classroom teacher who signs before the school opening day
• $250 per month for extra-duty assignments when serving long-term in two staff positions beyond 90 days
• A $500 one-time bonus for a teacher who earn National Board Certification, an advance teaching credential
