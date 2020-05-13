Wally Hurst, in background, of Warrenton stands in line for hot dogs from The Wandering Dawg during a fundraiser held at Warrenton Church of God on Saturday to benefit Annie Richardson. Richardson was injured recently when handling a new, unhandled horse. The event, sponsored by The Wandering Dawg, Warrenton Church of God and Rockin’ E Ranch, raised more than $800, with 100 percent of proceeds donated to Richardson.
