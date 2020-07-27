Evelyn Hall, president of Warren County’s Gamma Chi Chapter of The Delta Kappa Gamma Society International (DKG), was featured in the 2020 Presidential Awards presented by NC DKG President Dr. Teresa Cowan in a virtual presentation.
The Presidential Awards go to the top chapters in the state in recognition of their exemplary leadership in promoting chapter participation in the activities of the Society. Gamma Chi Chapter was one of only seven chapters out of the 97 chapters in North Carolina to reach this level of achievement.
When asked what made a difference in the Gamma Chi Chapter this year, Hall said that members were asked to look around at what they could do, applying for scholarships or grants to help their schools, submitting to the Fine Arts Gallery and/or attending events such as conventions, in order to help the chapter grow.
Gamma Chi Chapter was also one of the 15 chapters to receive the 2020 NC DKG Communications Excellence Award for accomplishments in producing a quality newsletter, maintaining an updated website, producing a chapter brochure and using social media to greatly enhance chapter communications.
The chapter received digital badges in recognition of their 2020 NC DKG Presidential Award and 2020 NC DKG Communications Excellence Award.
