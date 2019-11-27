The Kerr-Tar Regional Council of Governments will conduct an Alternative Fuel Vehicles Workshop from 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 5, at the Kerr-Tar COG office building, 1724 Graham Ave., Henderson.
COG Regional Planner Alrik Lunsford said that the workshop is designed for people living in the five county region covered by the Kerr-Tar organization — Warren, Person, Franklin, Vance and Granville counties — but is open to anyone who wishes to participate.
He noted that the workshop is made possible through a Clean Fuel Advanced Technology grant awarded by the NC Clean Energy Technology Center to North Carolina’s councils of government. According to its website, the center provides services related to the development and adoption of clean energy technologies.
The workshop will feature several speakers. Rick Sapienza, director of the Clean Transportation Program with the NC Clean Technology Center, will provide an overview of the Clean Fuel Advanced Technology grant.
Mike Phillips of Alliance Auto Gas will discuss how alternative fuels can increase the efficiency of government and personal vehicles. According to its website, Alliance Auto Gas, headquartered in Asheville, focuses on helping transportation fleets transition from gasoline to autogas, a fuel designed to produce fewer emissions than gasoline.
Melvin McNeill of BlueArrow Telematics in Raleigh, will discuss best practices technologies available to increase fleet management efficiency and to assist the general public.
The speakers will be followed by a video presentation from Congressman G.K. Butterfield.
Lunsford said there will also be a question-and-answer period.
Lunch will be provided, and time will be allotted for viewing of alternative fuel vehicles, he added.
The event is free of charge. However, registration is required. To RSVP, email alunsford@kerrtarcog.org by Monday, Dec. 2.
