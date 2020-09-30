With more than 1,500 absentee ballot requests processed so far, and early in-person voting to begin Oct. 15, the Warren County Board of Elections (WCBOE) is working harder all the time. Nearly 500 ballots have been filled out and returned, and many more are expected in the coming days.
“People are walking in (with their completed ballots) every few minutes every day,” said WCBOE Director Debbie Formyduval, who is now facing her fourth presidential election. Between 30 and 40 completed ballots are coming in every day.
“I think we’ve really stepped up our game in getting these ballots delivered and processed quickly and efficiently,” she said. “We’re also seeing a lot of new registrations.”
To be exact, 196 residents registered to vote for the first time from Sept. 1 to Sept. 24. The number of new voters, along with the number of absentee ballot requests, is expected to increase considerably going forward after the NC State Board of Elections sends out voter guides this week, which includes an absentee ballot request form. Tuesday, Oct. 27, is the deadline to request this ballot, which is just one week before Election Day on Nov. 3.
Combined with goodfaith efforts by groups such as the non-partisan Washington, D.C-based Center for Voter information (CVI) — which has reportedly sent out some 5 million absentee ballot applications to registered voters in North Carolina — voting in the time of COVID-19 has dramatically increased the work load for all involved in the 2020 Presidential Election.
According to a CVI spokesperson, “We have a responsibility to do all we can to safely increase voter turnout amid this uncertain time. We feel it is vital to keep voters safe and to bring democracy to eligible voters’ doorsteps. Since we are non-partisan, we do not send mailers based on party affiliation.”
The spokesperson went on to say, “There’s never been a more important time to register to vote, and to know the options for voting before and on Election Day.”
To ensure that one’s ballot has been recorded, voters are asked to either call or stop by the elections board, check the state board of elections website, or use a new service called BallotTrax.
Launched on Sept. 11, BallotTrax allows voters to keep track of their mail-in ballot through a series of texts telling them where their ballot is in the election process. Available online and directly through the NC Board of Elections website, this service gives voters peace of mind knowing their vote has been counted.
On Oct. 1, WCBOE will conduct a mandatory mock election to ensure everything works as it should. And two weeks later, early voting begins on Thursday, Oct. 15. Three sites will open to voters from across the county from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. They are: the Board of Elections building in Warrenton, Vaughan Elementary School Cafeteria, and the Norlina Fire Dept. Annex Building.
“We’re trying to get all our personal protective equipment in place,” Formyduval said. Poll workers will all wear gloves and be given a choice of wearing either a mask or a face shield. But while recommended, voters cannot be forced to wear masks. The three precincts open during early voting, along with the 14 across the county on Election Day will be cleaned throughout operating hours.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.