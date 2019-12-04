Incumbent Walter Powell and challenger Al Cooper, both Democrats, have filed for election to the District 5 seat on the Warren County Board of Commissioners, assuring a contested race in the spring Primary Election.
They are among the five local candidates who filed for election through Tuesday afternoon. The filing period began on Monday.
No one had filed as of late Tuesday for the District 1 seat on the Warren County Board of Commissioners currently held by Jennifer Jordan Pierce.
Democrat Yvonne Alston filed to retain her office as register of deeds.
In nonpartisan races for the Warren County Board of Education, Joyce Long filed for the District 3 seat currently held by Roberta Scott. Incumbent Barbara Brayboy filed to retain her seat representing District 5.
The filing period will conclude at noon on Friday, Dec. 20.
For more information, visit the Warren County Board of Elections in the John Graham annex building, 309 N. Main St., Warrenton, or call 252-257-2114.
The Primary Election will be held on Tuesday, March 3, 2020.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.