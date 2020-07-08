On July 9 at 6 p.m. the Town of Warrenton will host a video conference call, launching the development of an innovative software platform that will enable farmers to better market their products to consumers, food wholesalers and retailers. Citizens, farmers and distributors are invited and encouraged to give input on specific features of the software.
For many years, Warren County has considered establishing a food hub to consolidate farmer products to distribute to consumers and retailers. Up to now the problem has been developing the market and production simultaneously.
Farmers first want to know they have a market before planting and growing. Distributors want a consistent supply before committing to purchase.
“We see this software application as a great stepping stone to bridge that gap and prove the concept,” said Stacy Woodhouse, economic development director of Warren County.
The virtual meeting will be run by Robert Davie, town administrator of Warrenton and Woodhouse, who pitched the idea to Code The Dream, a software development nonprofit based in Research Triangle Park (https://www.codethedream.org/portfolio.) The software will be designed to be scalable and used by other counties, municipalities and organizations throughout North Carolina.
The Town of Warrenton is grateful to NC IDEA for providing the grant funding for this project, which is a much-needed stepping stone to developing a strong environmental ecosystem in Warren County.
