Warren County commissioners approved a declaration of local state of emergency including the towns of Macon and Norlina during an emergency meeting held this afternoon jointly with the Warren County Board of Education to discuss issues related to COVID-19 and the governor’s order that all K-12 public schools be closed for at least two weeks starting tomorrow.
In addition to the full board of county commissioners, county leaders participating in the meeting included the county manager, health director, emergency services director, three school board members, superintendent of schools and sheriff.
Audience members included government representatives of the towns of Macon, Norlina and Warrenton, the school system, county departments, county fire association, local churches and other citizens.
Chairs were spaced about six feet apart, in keeping with recommended social distancing guidelines, with the sheriff manning the entrance to keep attendance at under 100, the maximum allowed for public gatherings under the governor’s executive order. Multiple stations were set up, including two at the main entrance, where hand sanitizer was available.
In addition to the emergency declaration, the county commissioners approved a temporary increase of the county manager spending authority of $50,000 to allow for emergency expenditures related to COVID-19 response, if needed. Such expenditures could include those related to Warren County Schools or county government operations. The board also approved temporary suspension of water and sewer disconnection for non-payment for county customers for 60 days. This does not apply to water and sewer customers for the towns of Norlina and Warrenton.
Last week, the county suspended all recreation department activities through at least April 6, and the Senior Center has been closing an hour early each day in order to disinfect more stringently, County Manager Vincent Jones said.
Jones said that county services would continue as long as possible. He asked that residents conduct county business as much as they could via telephone, pay online and use drop boxes to lessen staff interactions.
The county will be setting up a telephone number jointly with the school board that citizens can call with questions about local response to COVID-19. The number will be made available, as well as additional information from this meeting, at warrenrecord.com, and the Warren County government website at warrencountync.com.
Warren County Schools
Dr. Mary Young, superintendent of schools, said that information would be going out to parents regarding the plan for meals and student instruction for the coming days.
From 11 a.m.-1 p.m. tomorrow at Warren County High School, a table will be set up for student meals to be passed out, limit 10 per car. After tomorrow, the school system will try to have three food sites set up for students to receive meals.
Parents can pick up instructional packets at their children’s individual schools on Monday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Tuesday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Wednesday, 8 a.m.-noon.
Young addressed staffing and said that it would be determined which staff would need to work which days, but that everyone would receive a paycheck.
Custodial services and transportation staff have begun additional cleaning, she said.
Additional information about Warren County Schools will be available on the school system website at warrenk12nc.org.
