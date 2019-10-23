Louisburg native Matthew Place joined the staff of the N.C. Cooperative Extension’s Warren County Center earlier this month as livestock and field crop agent.
He considers his new role as an ideal way to help Warren County farmers and continue his lifelong interest in agriculture with a special love for cattle.
Place recalled growing up outside Louisburg on land where his family raised horses. As he grew older, he saved his money for more than a year to purchase three head of cattle, his first herd, at the age of 16.
Not long afterward, he began working at Split Rock Farm in Franklin County, where he helped to raise cattle. Place held that job until the spring, when he received a Bachelor of Science degree in Agricultural Business Management from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.
He took a brief detour from the livestock industry after graduation by working in land surveying and forestry, but, on Oct. 1, realized his dream of becoming a Cooperative Extension agent. Place grew up with a strong connection with the Franklin County Cooperative Extension Center. During his junior year at N.C. State, he realized that he wanted to become an Extension agent.
Place considers his role as local livestock and field crops agent as that of helping farmers in the community solve problems they may be facing and to answer questions about their concerns.
Currently, he is conducting a survey of livestock producers to determine their needs and how he can best assist them.
Place plans to hold field days for area farmers to demonstrate new practices that could help them raise crops and cattle, and hopes to use test plots of land to try seed varieties to determine which is best for Warren County soil.
He also wants to build a connection with local youth to encourage them to become more involved in agriculture. He recognizes that many of today’s farmers are tending land that has been in their families for generations, but the future of agriculture has reached a critical point. A younger generation must be willing to accept the responsibility of farming in order for the field of agriculture to thrive in the future.
“If we don’t get (youth) started when they are young, we will be in a mess when (current farmers) pass on,” Place said.
Warren County Cooperative Extension Director Crystal Smith said that Place’s survey for livestock producers shows the type of leadership initiative he is already willing to take just weeks into his work with the local center. He is also working to meet local farmers to learn their needs.
“We’re excited that he’s here,” she said.
Smith noted that Place will meet one-on-one with field crop farmers and livestock producers who have questions on everything from soil samples to critical needs, and recommend best management practices. If farmers have a common need, she added, Place can hold training workshops utilizing resources available to Cooperative Extension.
Smith explained that he also will be conducting farm tours, allowing both new and veteran farmers to visit other operations to learn about successful practices.
Place said that he is enjoying his work in Warren County. He loves having the opportunity to work more closely with local farmers he already knows and to build relationships with growers he has met through his Cooperative Extension work.
“This is a welcoming community,” Place said. “I am grateful to be able to come here and work.”
