During its meeting last week, the Warren County Board of Commissioners appointed Charla Duncan, senior assistant to County Manager Vincent Jones, as interim director of the Economic Development Commission. More information on plans and goals for the EDC going forward will appear in a future article.
The commissioners also approved the allocation of up to $10,000 for Phase 1 of a new Haliwa-Saponi Tribe Recreation Area to be built in Hollister. Chief Ogletree Richardson thanked the commissioners for their generosity and invited them to the future site. (See story on page 7)
The commissioners went on to approve funds not to exceed $175,000 for the county manager to purchase Motorola radio repeaters as a sole source purchase for the Warren County Firemen’s Association. This would allow for VIPER tower upgrades.
An additional resolution was passed to declare the Motorola radio repeaters as surplus and authorize their donation to NC State Highway Patrol for installation and maintenance.
FFCRA Discussion
Discussion was also held around the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, which requires certain employers to grant paid sick leave and expanded family and medical leave for reasons related to COVID-19.
These provisions apply from April 1 to Dec. 31, 2020 and allow for up to two weeks of paid sick leave and up to 12 weeks of expanded family and medical leave.
Further discussion was held regarding the expiration of the executive order prohibiting the termination of utility services. The order expired on July 29 and customers are expected to pay their August bills.
According to a letter from Macon Robertson, interim director of Warren County Public Utilities, the department will offer payment plans to extend six months beyond the expiration of the executive order. Information regarding the payment plan will be included in the August bill.
A promising proposal
Additional discussion was held around the recommendation to approve the Economic Adjustment Assistance (EDA) CARES Act Grant submission proposal.
The county recently received a proposal from Jeanne Milliken Bonds, a professor at UNC’s Kenan-Flagler Business School. Her knowledge of Warren County, its history and economic prospects compelled her to create an EDA grant proposal.
This proposal would design and implement strategies to bring about economic change in response to long-term structural economic challenges exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.
It would also research additional potential funding opportunities from private, corporate, and/or government sources to support the development of a strategic marketing plan for Soul City. Professor Bonds will attend the Aug. 19 work session.
Amendments and block grants
A number of budget amendments were also approved, along with two building permit waiver fees for houses in the Northwoods Subdivision in Norlina in the amount of $455.80 each for Habitat for Humanity. See the Aug. 3 agenda on the Warren County website for more information.
The commissioners went on to pass a motion to adopt the FY2021 Home and Community Care Block Grant funding plan. The Warren County Aging Advisory Council recommended this plan on behalf of the Warren County Senior Center and Department of Social Services. The plan has $265,030 of available funds and requires a local match in the amount of $29,448 to fund transportation, senior center operations and home health aides.
Committee creation, approvals and thanks
The commissioners created a Courthouse Square Memorial Committee consisting of 11 members to determine what will replace the Confederate monument.
This was followed by the approval of board, committee and commission members. Lastly, the commissioners thanked Peggy Richardson, the former administrative assistant to the EDC director, for her 23 years of service to the county. She retired July 31.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.