The John 3:16 Center in Littleton is adapting its programs offered to families in Warren, Halifax and Northampton counties due to the COVID-19 pandemic while continuing its focus to assist the community.
Executive Director Shannon McAllister said that the Center has had to adjust how it does business like every business across the globe. She noted that the COVID-19 pandemic is disrupting how people live their everyday lives. To protect the safety and well-being of citizens, health officials have made recommendations to all levels of governments that resulted in the issuance of “stay in place” orders.
McAllister noted that the immediate response from many Americans was making a shopping trip to purchase enough food and provisions to last during this time of crisis. However, that isn’t possible for many Americans due to low wages and other factors that create unstable life situations.
“The impact on families unable to stock up and hold tight must be considered in regard for our shared respect and love for our neighbors,” McAllister said.
In response to COVID-19, the John 3:16 Center is adapting its programs to better assist area families. McAllister has ongoing sessions with her team at the Center to ensure continued essential services are provided. The Center is the location for C.A.R.E. – Child Abuse Resource and Education and is the location for most of the programs offered to support and empower families, including: Wired for Success afterschool program, emergency food pantry, stock the classroom school supply drive for schools playground, and sponsored events.
All of that has changed. The staff is adapting how essential services are delivered to the families they serve in a manner that complies with social distancing and stay in place orders. The John 3:16 Center is recognized as an essential service provider. The building is currently closed to the public. Staff may work remotely. A limited number of staff work on-site and well-spaced apart for an abbreviated number of hours each day.
The following modifications have been made to ensure essential services are still available to families in need:
Emergency Food Pantry: Families in need should call the Center to set an appointed time for pick up or delivery. Food boxes will be put together according to size of each household. If a family member is out for essential purposes and can include a stop at the Center for pick up, let the staff person know when making the appointment. Prior to the arrival of the recipient, the box is placed on a table on the porch of the Center for the driver to grab and go. If the recipient is unable to pick up the food box, it will be delivered to the porch of the family’s home.
Wired for Success: The afterschool program was for students to gather from area schools to get homework completed, engage in faith-based activities and enjoy a healthy snack. The staff has taken to social media to share a daily devotion on the John 3:16 Center Facebook page. They have put together activity packets and snack packs. To encourage family fun time, board games and craft kits are being given away as well. Call the office to make arrangements for receiving them.
Easter Egg Drop: The Center is adapting an idea developed by an area recreation department to bring some joy to children by dropping off at doorsteps a bag of Easter egg hunt supplies for families. For the Center, it is also intended to encourage some semblance of tradition used to teach children about the holiday as an honored celebration that is central to the foundation of beliefs within faith communities.
Camp J316: Summer camp program is also being modified to go virtual if needed. Plans are being made to offer camp experiences virtually using Facebook Live and other digital platforms. The preparations include securing the needed devices, such as tablets, headphones and hotspots for the campers. Some of the proposed activities will include online interactive cooking and craft lessons.
Playground: The playground will re-open when officials deem the transmission of the virus remaining on surfaces is no longer a threat to the health and well-being of its users.
The month of April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month. There is a display of blue pinwheels on the grounds of the Center as a reminder of the need to protect children from abuse by promoting and nurturing healthy relationships in area communities. Visit the John 3:16 Center Facebook page for ideas about positive parenting.
The doors of the Center are temporarily closed, but methods to adapt are ongoing to ensure that outreach in local communities continues. For more information, contact the Center at 252-586-1800.
