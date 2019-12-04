The Warren County Board of Commissioners will hold a follow-up broadband public forum at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 12, at the Warren County Armory Civic Center, 501 Hwy. 158 business east, Warrenton.
Joe Freddoso of Mighty River, LLC, a broadband technology advisement company based in Wake Forest, will discuss the status of the county’s request for proposal for broadband providers and a draft request for proposal.
Freddoso appeared before the Warren County Board of Commissioners in July at the request of County Manager Vincent Jones to discuss how grants and partnerships could bring about broadband expansion here in a more cost effective and timely manner than what was outlined in a 2017 broadband feasibility study. Options described in the study carried estimated costs in the millions of dollars and projections of taking up to 15 years to complete.
Jones previously told the newspaper that he approached Freddoso because county commissioners wanted to explore options for making broadband internet accessible throughout the county. However, the costs for plans suggested by the 2017 feasibility study, which ranged between $8 million and $38 million, meant that the project was not realistic for the county at the time.
County commissioners held a public meeting about broadband access in September to allow local residents to discuss problems with current internet capabilities. Among those speaking were residents of the Limertown Road and Axtell areas in the southwest part of the county, and Lake Gaston in the northeast section of the county, who described problems ranging from lack of internet access where they lived to limited internet capabilities which prevented them from working from home.
During the July and September meetings, Freddoso suggested that a solution could be found through an existing broadband network serving Warren County Schools, allowing for the possibility that a service provider could lease unused portions of the fiberoptic network to serve as the backbone of a county system.
Freddoso cautioned citizens in September that the expense of the project may prevent broadband service from being expanded to every corner of the county, such as to people who live in the last houses on roads in sparsely populated areas. He said that the request for proposal would note such areas, and that grant funding and incentives could help address the problem.
The Dec. 12 meeting will be followed by the board of county commissioners’ regular work session.
