The Warren County Board of Commissioners has called an emergency meeting Sunday, March 15, at 1 p.m. at the Warren County Armory Civic Center in Warrenton to discuss strategies to provide citizen services, including assistance to senior citizens and Warren County Schools, related to COVID-19 and the governor's order today that all public schools close for the next two weeks.
Chairman of the Board Tare "T" Davis said that he expects the board to vote on an emergency declaration in order to free up outside resources for the county, and discuss issues related to public school closures and meals for school children, providing Senior Center services like food and medication delivery, and other issues.
This meeting is open to the public, and interested citizens are welcome to attend. The Armory is at 501 US Hwy. 158 business east, Warrenton.
