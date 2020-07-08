Born in Newark, N.J. and raised in Ayden, N.C., it took a long time for Daniel Williams to return to North Carolina. But return he did in 2013. He now lives with his wife, Cindy Knight-Williams, on the Warrenton Ridgeway Road in Norlina.
After serving three years in the Army, including two tours in Vietnam from 1969-72, Williams was discharged. The transition from a war zone to civilian life was challenging. But in order to work through his wartime experience, Williams promptly joined the Army National Guard in Newark, continuing the camaraderie he counted on as an enlisted man.
He became a weapons instructor, drilling at different bases, and soon went to work for the post office in Carney, N.J. After serving 20 years in the Guard, he retired as an E-7 in the 1990s. Williams would go on to work for 37 years at the post office before retiring in 2009.
Now at the age of 69, and living in Warren County for the past seven years where he has family and friends, a house, a garden and land, Williams says he feels better than ever.
“Thank God I’ve gotten all that out of my mind,” he said from his backyard on July 3. “Like we used to say back then, it’s always the best day when you’re above ground.” One of eight brothers and sisters and a father of five sons, Williams said none of his children are in the military, but has a nephew in the Air Force.
Williams is also a member of the American Legion Post #547, encouraged to join by his sister-in-law and Post Commander Mary Dortch Williams.
“When you go through things you need someone to talk to who’s gone through some of them too,” he said. “I can laugh about it now, but I’ve seen a lot.”
He said there are many veterans in the area, but most seem to shy away from joining the Legion, which meets monthly at the Warrenton Fire Station. Founded by Jamyetta BellHyman in May 2013, the Post does not have a building of its own, but is interested in finding one that suits its needs.
“We really need our own building that can house 50 or 60 people,” Williams says.
He says veterans coming together can help each other out, and there’s also a lot that can be done with youth in the community.
To that end the Post continues to hold meetings, raffles and dinners over the holidays, and tries to raise money to rent or buy a freestanding building.
“We need diversity to grow,” Williams said. “We need knowledge and ideas and outreach to all kinds of veterans in the area that we can’t seem to reach.”
When he’s not gardening or working on some part of the house, Williams likes photography, playing chess, camping, fishing and hunting.
“I’ve got all kinds of knowledge to pass on,” he said. “I’m a working man on my own property but try to do what I can for others. I like to use my hands and keep my body moving.”
A potential goal is to work toward deciding on a building by Veterans Day, Nov. 11. Those interested in becoming a Legion member, along with those with ideas for a space the Post might rent or buy are asked to call Commander Mary Dortch Williams at 919-699-8202, or Vice Commander Melissa Green at 252-213-4545.
