Norlina resident and U.S. Navy veteran Irving Hayes is thankful for each day of his 92 years, especially after a boot camp instructor warned him and the rest of his unit that they might not come home from combat in World War II.
The son of the late William Roy Hayes, Sr. and Maggie Mae Harton Hayes, Irving grew up in the house next door to his current home on Hyco Street in Norlina.
His father was among the Warren County residents who worked shifts in Norlina and Warrenton to identify aircraft flying overhead and report his observations to an office in the Raleigh/Durham area. At the age of 15, Irving would sometimes help his father and sometimes work by himself. He recalled having to memorize the appearance of all planes being used at the time, both ally and enemy, so that he could report the type of plane flying overhead, whether it was single or double engine, and what direction it was flying.
Irving knew that the work was vital. Pilots flying through the area had to know whether other planes were dangerously close — the closest radar system was in South Carolina — and suspicious planes had to be spotted before it was too late.
No incident from that time period stands out in Irving’s mind, but he vividly recalls one day when he was a student at Norlina High School. He was an avid photographer, always carrying a camera with him. Irving was at a service station near the former Norlina Hotel when someone recognized a man in military uniform who would help to shape the course of World War II and later become president of the United States — Dwight Eisenhower — on the hotel grounds. Irving took his camera and went over to Eisenhower and his wife, Mamie, and asked if he could take their photograph. Irving remembered giving instructions to the Eisenhowers about where to stand. The future president told the young student, “You’re a real photographer.”
Irving graduated from Norlina High School in 1944, during the height of the war, and entered North Carolina State in Raleigh. However, he would be 18, draft age, before the end of his freshman year. Irving obtained permission to take a radar technician test in Raleigh that would allow him to finish his first year of college before joining the U.S. Navy.
In June of 1945, he began basic training at the Great Lakes naval base in Illinois. Irving learned how to shoot rifles, pistols and pom-poms, large guns mounted on naval vessels that took four men to operate.
He admits that he had never shot a rifle before basic training, but quickly attained expert status because, as he put it, he paid attention.
Sometime along the way, Irving and his unit heard the words, “Don’t worry about going home. You’re never going home,” from an instructor. He said that those words stuck with him.
“The war was getting bad,” Irving said. “They thought when we were in boot camp that we would go out. They said that they may send us out and not to school.”
He thought that the instructors were trying to get the attention of their young trainees, knowing that what they were learning could mean the difference between life and death in combat.
After completing a radar technician course, Irving was sent to Hertzl Junior College in Chicago, Ill., for instruction on how to build radios.
He recalled that when people there saw men in uniform walking along the roadway, they eagerly offered rides to wherever the men needed to go. Irving learned to turn his head, pretending to look at the scenery, so that he could reach his destination at his own pace.
In Chicago, Irving had a chance to see his brother, William Roy Hayes, Jr., who had been drafted into the Army.
He then was stationed in Gulfport, Miss. However, the intensity of the war continued to escalate. There were no radios there to bring news about the fighting overseas. Irving and his unit relied on officers to provide information.
His brother, now with the Air Force, was stationed on an island not far from Japan, working on B-29 bombers. One of the aircraft there was the Enola Gay, the bomber that would drop an atomic bomb on Hiroshima, Japan, on Aug. 6, 1945.
Irving was stationed at Gulfport when the atomic bombs were dropped and when World War II ended.
Afterward, he served in the Naval Reserves for four years and returned to Warren County. Then came the Korean War in the 1950s. It appeared that Irving would be drafted. He recalled thinking that he had plenty of cousins who had never been in the military and that they should have their chance. Ultimately, Irving was not drafted, and he returned to N.C. State, where he completed another year. However, he realized that with his naval training, he was ahead of his fellow students in the electrical program and decided to make a living in his hometown.
Irving and his father opened Hayes Auto and Radio Supply in Norlina next to the movie theater. He worked there for more than 44 years.
On July 4, 1954, Irving married the former Lou James. Two years later, the house that they still call home was built. They had three children, Laurie, Paula Rae and Irving Ray, Jr. (Ray).
Irving remains active in Zion United Methodist Church. He joined the choir there as a young man because his mother led the group. Irving went on to sing with the choir for 66 years.
Irving’s interests have included building vehicles and restoring classic cars, and his lifelong hobby of photography. He still has his photograph of Eisenhower and enlargements he made, along with many family photographs. His family now includes four grandchildren.
Irving has been involved in a number of community projects. He built miniature train tracks, including overhead tracks, for the Norlina Museum.
He is happy with the life he and Lou have made for themselves in the house next to the one where he grew up. However, when he thinks of World War II, he cannot help but think of a young man he knew of when he was in the ninth grade. The young man joined the Army and was killed in battle.
“I thought I was mighty lucky not to be shot at,” Irving said.
