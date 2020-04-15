Being tabbed an essential business is the ultimate catch-22 in the age of COVID-19. The government has given these businesses permission, as detailed in Gov. Roy Cooper’s Executive Order 121 issued March 27, to remain in operation, giving them and their employees a slight sense of security at a time when the country’s unemployment rate is soaring.
But with that job security comes the risk of more interaction, with people, and their potential germs.
Auto repair shops, like Gary’s Auto Repair in Wise, are listed in the 12th of 30 categories in the state order under “gas stations and businesses needed for transportation,” meaning shop owner Gary Paynter is on the frontline and open for business in the most trying time of his 35 years at the 2120 U.S. Highway 1 address.
“I’ve listened to my mama talk about the Great Depression,” Paynter said. “She lived through that. I put it not to that extent yet, but I wonder if it’s not going to come to something close to that.”
Paynter, under no illusion there will be a quick fix to the crisis, emphasized the word “yet.”
A National Federation of Independent Business survey published April 2 showed that a third of small business employers polled said they could remain operational under stay-at-home orders no more than three to six months. About 13 percent said they weren’t as severely impacted and expected to remain open indefinitely.
Gary’s has fallen more in the latter of those brackets, to date, with business staying steady, although the shop is now closing an hour earlier than usual at 5 p.m.
Paynter used to liken the traffic in his shop to Grand Central Station. Before the coronavirus outbreak, he and his four workers were a couple of weeks behind on repairs.
Not anymore.
An oil change or something else of the routine variety may not be drivers’ top priority now. And more people are staying home, as partly evidenced by declining gas prices.
“I’ve been able to keep my guys working, so they’ve been able to get a paycheck,”
Paynter said. “I told them, ‘If you’re scared to work because of this stuff, there’s nothing I can do. Stay at home. If you’re not feeling well, stay at home.’ But they’re saying, ‘We have to work. We need the work.’ I’m trying to look after them the best I can and trying to look after the customers. But it’s not easy.”
One of the ways Paynter is looking out for the customers is the sign near the front entrance that states, “Due to the COVID-19 virus, no one beyond this point. Sorry for the inconvenience.” It’s a reminder of how times have changed.
The waiting room is now closed to the public, and Gary’s employees are using seat and steering wheel covers in vehicles in addition to wiping down door and shift handles.
Customers can drop off their automobiles with no contact, pay over the phone with credit cards and in local cases, Gary’s will have someone drive the vehicle back to the customer if needed.
One of Gary’s mechanics, who preferred to be identified only by his first name, Dallas, said he regularly washes his hands during the workday anyway, but now is disinfecting tools between every service.
Dallas said he can tell the customers are worried about the virus, but that most don’t seem to be overly stressed.
Some are just happy to have somewhere to go now.
Robert “Rooster” Wade dropped by Paynter’s office Friday afternoon to pay off a bill. “I’m so glad to get out of the house and come here, I can’t hardly stand it,” he told Gary from outside the office door. “I didn’t think I missed you so dang much.”
Good-natured ribbing is the norm here, where Paynter has shown his customers appreciation by putting on an annual Christmas lunch for the last several years.
That’s the kind of spirit that keeps New York state native Jim Meehan of Macon coming back to Gary’s, whether his car or truck needs fixing or not.
He’s one of the “three Jims,” including Jim Ammon and Jim Powell. They live near each other in the Six Pound Creek community at Lake Gaston, and like to stop by and shoot the breeze, albeit in quicker fashion these days.
Paynter will even let them chat with him while he’s working on their vehicles.
“You can’t do something like that at a car dealership,” Meehan said.
Meehan praised Paynter’s integrity, which helps explain why business has been going strong since the mid-1980s. Before he converted the old tractor shed into an auto shop, Paynter worked with his father, Luther, and brother, Freddie, at the country store down the bottom.
So Gary’s has its longtime loyal customers who know and trust the Paynter name. And the store also benefits from being situated between Kerr Lake and Lake Gaston, as well as near the state line, where customers cross from as far away as Central Virginia and the Mid-Atlantic, attracted to Gary’s offering of emission inspections.
Warren County may only have a few confirmed COVID-19 cases so far, but when you’re looking at a vehicle in your shop with New York plates (although the vehicle had been in North Carolina for the last month), as Paynter recently was, it’s hard not to think about the minimal degrees of separation.
Paynter also noted the high number of cases at the federal prison in Butner. Some of the staff members there have brought their vehicles into Gary’s in the past.
“It scares you,” Paynter said. “You think you’re far away from it, but you’re not.
It’s right here at your back door.”
