Modern Woodmen makes a donation to Loaves & Fishes Ministries which will be used in meeting food needs for the community. Making the presentation is Rosa Jones, center, mother of Orlando Jones, financial representative of the Eastern N.C. Region of Modern Woodman. Accepting the contribution is Evelyn Ostendorf, Loaves and Fishes warehouse manager. At right is Denise Swanner, the food pantry’s co-founder.