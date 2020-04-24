Modern Woodmen members in Warrenton recently donated $1,000 to Loaves & Fishes Ministries food pantry of Warrenton through Modern Woodmen’s new COVID-19 Relief Program.
Through the program, Modern Woodmen chapters, Summit chapters and youth service clubs nationwide are encouraged to identify nonprofit or public organizations addressing local issues caused or exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Each chapter/club can provide support to its chosen organization through a direct monetary donation.
Chapters and youth service clubs are groups organized by Modern Woodmen members who come together for social, volunteer, fundraising and educational activities.
The program, which will remain active through April, is designed to help local organizations continue their important work through the COVID-19 pandemic. It also gives members a way to make an impact while respecting social-distancing efforts.
