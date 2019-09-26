Crystal Lynette Langston, 40, of Crestwood Rd., Warrenton, on Sept. 11 pled guilty to financial transaction card theft and financial transaction card fraud, both felonies, in connection with the theft and use of a VISA debit card early this year.
She entered the pleas before Judge Alma L. Hinton during Warren County Criminal Superior Trial Court.
According to court documents, Langston was convicted of taking a VISA debit card valued at more than $500 belonging to a George Valentine and using it to obtain money and goods between Jan. 23 and Feb. 12, 2019.
Langston was sentenced to six-17 months in the Department of Adult Correction. The sentence was suspended, and Langston was ordered to complete 18 months of supervised probation.
She also was ordered to pay court costs and a $240 attorney fee, have no contact with the victim, not go upon the victim’s property and not use or possess any identification or bank card not belonging to her.
The following felony charges were voluntarily dismissed: 15 counts of obtain property by false pretence, 19 counts of identity theft, four counts of attain/obtain property by false pretense and a single count of possession of stolen goods.
