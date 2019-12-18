Warrenton Mayor Walter Gardner, center left, joins other town and county leaders in welcoming new owners of Hardware Cafe Aaron Ayscue and Rachel Robertson, center, as they cut the ribbon on the iconic downtown Warrenton business to signify a grand re-opening Monday morning.
Robertson is former longtime manager of the business and Ayscue is also owner of The Wandering Dawg, which is now offering its hot dogs at Hardware Cafe.
The restaurant has brought back some of its former staff and customer favorite menu items including freshly baked cookies, breads, muffins and pies, and added homemade biscuits. Hours remain the same at 106 S. Main St., Warrenton.
