The N.C. State Board of Elections appointed Democrats Henry Durham and James Roberts to the Warren County Board of Elections Monday morning, meaning the local board now has enough members to make a quorum and can resume holding meetings in preparation for the March 3 Primary Election.
The five-member local board still has one Republican vacancy.
The board’s Jan. 9 meeting, which was canceled due to lack of a quorum, has been rescheduled for 9 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 16, at the board of elections office, 309 N. Main St., Warrenton. In addition to regular board business being conducted, the two new Democrats will be sworn in.
Sample ballots available
The Warren County Board of Elections has sample ballots available for members of the public at the board of elections office on a table in the hallway by the front entrance facing North Main Street.
Sample ballots are available for all five recognized political parties in the state: Constitution, Democratic, Green, Libertarian and Republican. Nonpartisan sample ballots, which list Warren County school board candidates, are also available.
Mail absentee voting
Mail absentee voting began Monday.
To vote absentee by mail, registered voters must complete a 2020 State Absentee Ballot Request Form. The form must be received by the Warren County Board of Elections by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 25.
Voters who submit a valid request will receive a ballot and detailed instructions on how to complete and return the ballot.
Early voting
The one-stop, in-person early voting period for the March 3 Primary begins Thursday, Feb. 13, and ends Saturday, Feb. 29. Voting hours on the first and last Saturdays will be extended until 3 p.m.
Early voting will take place at the Warren County Board of Elections office.
Voters registered with a specific party may vote only in their party’s Primary. For example, someone who is registered as a Democrat may vote only the Democratic Primary ballot.
Unaffiliated voters may choose the Democratic, Libertarian, Republican or nonpartisan ballot.
For more information on the upcoming election, contact the Warren County Board of Elections at 252-257-2114.
