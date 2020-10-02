September is Sickle Cell Awareness Month. During this time, we pause to educate and bring awareness to sickle cell disease by sharing stories of people living with the disease and the effects sickle cell has on their lives.
Some may participate in an event to raise money for research. In the United States, research tells us that sickle cell disease is most common in the African American community and those of Mediterranean, Middle Eastern and Indian ethnicities suffer from it as well.
A genetic condition, sickle cell disease affects the main protein inside the red blood cells called hemoglobin, which carries oxygen from the lungs to the rest of the body. The main hemoglobin in the red blood cells of people with sickle cell disease is not normal.
Normal red blood cells move easily through the body because they are soft, round, and smooth. With sickle cell disease, red blood cells become hard, sticky and are shaped like crescents or sickles (a farm tool).
When sickle-shaped cells block small blood vessels, less blood can reach that part of the body. This blockage prevents red blood cells from transporting oxygen to the body and causes pain that can start suddenly; the pain may be mild to severe, and can last any range of time resulting in what is known as a sickle cell crisis.
Such is the case for Warrenton native Connie Watson Rose. When asked to describe what a sickle cell crisis is like for her, she said, “When I’m in a crisis, the pain is like somebody is taking an ax and beating you nonstop. I have had two babies, and I tell people I would rather have labor pains everyday than sickle cell pain. Labor is a piece of cake compared to sickle cell.”
Rose says she has been blessed to live the last two years without experiencing a sickle cell crisis, which is a great milestone for her. She has lived most of her life quietly with this disease. She says it was very difficult for her as a child and into her teenage years. And even though the pain was prevalent, she was not diagnosed until she was in fifth or sixth grade.
As she reminisced about her childhood she shared how her family doctor, James Green, MD treated her for rheumatoid arthritis, because in rural North Carolina during the late 1960s and early ’70s, not much was known about what used to be called sickle cell anemia. However, there was excitement reflected in her voice when she talked about Dr. James Kenny joining Dr. Green’s medical practice. Moving from the North, he was aware of the signs and symptoms of sickle cell disease. Rose became Dr. Kenny’s patient, and she started visiting the Sickle Cell Clinic at Duke Medical Center regularly.
In addition to living with the disease, Rose also reflected on the challenges of not wanting to share having sickle cell with her friends and classmates, going through junior high and high school not telling anyone.
“I kept it to myself,” she said. “It’s hard for a teenager to hear, ‘You have a life expectancy of 35 years of age’, and sometimes people would treat you differently once they found out.” Rose said she gave up on the idea of going to college because she didn’t want to leave home, afraid that people would not know what to do for her. “Things are much better now; kids with sickle cell disease go to college and they graduate.”
As Rose began to receive direct care for sickle cell and education about the disease, she eventually became more open to share and educate others. She believes that education is the key to living a better life with sickle cell.
Research on sickle cell disease and various public health programs have helped to educate the public extensively on sickle cell disease. The North Carolina Sickle Cell Syndrome Program was established in 1973, and is a part of the Department of Health and Human Services.
Even though research on living with sickle cell disease and finding a cure are at its peak, there are unfortunate and inequitable practices in play, even in 2020. Because pain is a major effect of sickle cell disease, many sufferers visit emergency rooms and other medical facilities often.
Rose said that upon many visits to emergency rooms, she has been denied medicine for pain because some doctors in the emergency room don’t know your history and don’t think you are in severe pain. She said they think you are seeking drugs.
Rose shared an experience in which she had to go to an emergency room, was admitted, but the doctor would not give her the medication she needed. In the middle of a sickle cell crisis, in so much pain that she could not walk, Connie was denied medication based on tests results, but not believing in the pain she, the patient with sickle cell disease was describing.
Rose describes a typical day with sickle cell as “hard to plan.” She says she doesn’t know how she might feel day by day, and the fall of the year brings lots of changes. When the weather gets cooler she feels sluggish and aches a little; it’s easy to feel cold, and her blood count stays low. She also avoids stress as much as possible because stress triggers pain.
When asked to share one thing she wanted people to know about her as a woman living with sickle cell disease, she said, “We are normal people unfortunately born with a horrible disease that causes us to be in pain. Just because we have to take opioids for our pain doesn’t mean all patients are seeking pain meds. Doctors in emergency rooms should treat persons in pain. See them through. If they are strung out, they still have to be treated for sickle cell. Then get them some help (for the addiction).”
Connie enjoys spending time with her grandsons, crocheting, crafting and gardening. Her oldest grandson has sickle cell disease too; however Connie says treatment is much better for him than it was for her when she was his age.
To find out more about sickle cell disease, visit www.ncsicklecellprogram.org
T. A. Jones is a freelance contributor to The Warren Record, and the author of The Parent Push, Helping Your Child Succeed Through High School and Beyond. To get in contact with her visit tajones.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.