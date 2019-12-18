The slate of Warren County citizens who have filed for election in the spring Primary continues to grow, with contested races assured for register of deeds and the District 1 seat on the board of county commissioners as of Tuesday afternoon.
Emily Y. Newell filed for the register of deeds office held by incumbent Yvonne Alston, who previously filed for re-election.
Incumbent Jennifer Jordan Pierce filed to retain her District 1 seat on the Warren County Board of Commissioners. She will be challenged by Stanley C. Jones, Jr., who filed Tuesday.
One other local contested race also will be on the ballot for the spring Primary Election.
Incumbent Walter Powell and challenger Al Cooper, Jr. previously filed for the District 5 seat on the board of county commissioners.
In races for the Warren County Board of Education, Joyce Long filed for the District 3 seat currently held by Roberta Scott. Incumbent Barbara Brayboy filed to retain her seat representing District 5.
The filing period will conclude at noon on Friday.
For more information, visit the Warren County Board of Elections in the John Graham annex building, 309 N. Main St., Warrenton, or call 252-257-2114.
The Primary Election will be held on Tuesday, March 3, 2020.
