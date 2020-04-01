With a number of state parks closing to help with social distancing, Medoc Mountain State Park in Hollister remains open with certain restrictions as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
That was the word from Park Superintendent Kelley King on Monday.
“All trails are currently open for biking, hiking and bridle,” she said.
However, all facilities, including restrooms, are closed, King indicated. Other facilities that are closed are the visitor center and camping areas.
She asked that all visitors to the park observe guidelines for social distancing, maintaining at least six feet between people. King encourages people to step off the trail when they see others coming to allow them to pass while maintain social distancing.
In addition, she asked park visitors to bring their own blankets for picnicking because picnic tables are not being cleaned.
King asked people thinking about coming to Medoc Mountain State Park to follow precautions outlined on the park website.
Those include urging people who are sick or have COVID-19 symptoms to avoid visiting state parks and the following: do not take group photographs that violate social distancing guidelines, do not share cameras with others, do not touch other visitors’ pets or allow yours to be touched, and come to the park early or in the middle of the week to avoid the largest crowds.
King encouraged the public to visit the Medoc Mountain State Park website, ncparks.gov/medoc-mountain-state-park, on a regular basis to check potential changes in park schedules or accessibility.
