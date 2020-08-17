Warren Family Institute, Inc. will begin Nurturing Parenting Classes on Tuesday, Aug. 18. The classes will be held each Tuesday beginning at 10:30 a.m. at WFI, 427 W. Franklin St., Warrenton.
During the ongoing pandemic, the Nurturing Parenting Classes will be offered in person with a limited number of participants and via telephone conference. Videoconferencing may be added at a later date.
The Nurturing Parenting Program is a 16-week course which includes up to seven home visits. Classes target families with children aged birth to 6 years. They are designed to promote learning through individual lessons, assessments, evaluations and home practice assignments. Home visits are made to ensure competencies are being learned and applied at home.
Parents are encouraged to develop relationships with their children in order to provide closeness through bonding and attachment. Parents learn age-appropriate developmental expectations of their children. Building self-worth empowers individuals to treat others with respect. Other topics to be discussed are techniques for handling challenging conflicts and the use of proper discipline when necessary.
Classes take place in a supportive and confidential atmosphere. The Nurturing Parenting Program is an evidence based curriculum supported by Smart Start.
Those interested in the Nurturing Parenting Classes may contact Linda Reid Pitchford, family support specialist at Warren Family Institute, Inc., at 252-257-1134.
