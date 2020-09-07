Warren County Schools has announced that a limited number of slots are still available in its pre-kindergarten program.
To be eligible for pre-kindergarten, children must be 4 years old by Aug. 31.
Pre-kindergarten is available at Mariam Boyd Elementary School in Warrenton, Northside K-8 School in Norlina, and Vaughan Elementary School in Vaughan.
Parents/guardians may pick up applications from the school in their attendance zone, but should call first.
Contact information and addresses for the local elementary schools are as follows:
Mariam Boyd, 252-257-3695; 203 Cousin Lucy’s Lane, Warrenton
Northside, 252-456-2656; 164 Elementary Ave. (off U.S. 1), Norlina
Vaughan, 2936 U.S. Hwy. 158 east, Macon (Vaughan community)
Applications are also available on the school system website, warrenk12nc.org. Click on Menu and look under the heading of Students and Parents.
To complete the application, parents/guardians should provide copies of the following:
Child’s official birth certificate
Child’s Social Security card
Child’s immunization record
Proof of residence
Proof of income for one full month
Parent’s photo identification
Child’s health assessment
Completed application packets may be returned to the school or the outside drop box at the school system’s Central Office, 109 Cousin Lucy’s Lane, Warrenton. Forms completed online may be submitted when completed or emailed to lbooker@warrenk12nc.org.
For more information, contact LaDonna Booker at 252-257-3184, ext. 2331.
