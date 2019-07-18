The Warren County Board of Education, during its July 9 meeting, adopted a policy that would add driving a school bus to the duties of teacher assistants hired from this point forward. Child nutrition and custodial staff would have the option to drive a bus.
The policy is designed to ensure that there are an adequate number of regular and substitute bus drivers here to eliminate double routes.
Thaddeus Alston, the school system’s director of transportation, told board members that he wanted elementary schools to be the primary focus for the policy during the 2019-20 school year in order to free up Warren County’s pool of bus drivers for middle and high schools, where a number of bus drivers have had to run double routes.
The policy will only apply to new hires. Current teacher assistants are exempt.
The adopted policy was amended from its original language of the proposed policy. The policy as first presented by Assistant Superintendent Dr. Frank Polakiewicz required not only teacher assistants, but also custodians and food service employees, to drive school buses in addition to their other duties.
However, during a previous meeting, board members asked for information about what other North Carolina school districts are doing to address bus driver shortages and whether certain employees are required to drive school buses.
During last week’s meeting, Alston said that he spoke with officials in Vance, Halifax, Craven, Franklin, Edgecombe, Lenoir, Jones and Pitt counties. He told board members that teacher assistants in all of those counties except Halifax are required to drive buses. In these counties, people applying for teaching assistant positions know that bus driving will be among their duties, Alston added.
He said that while they are not required to drive buses, many cafeteria and custodial staff in Vance, Craven, Franklin, Edgecombe, Lenoir, Jones and Pitt counties volunteer to serve as bus drivers in order to gain enough hours of employment to qualify for benefits.
The amended Warren County policy will clarify that bus driving will be optional for custodians and cafeteria staff, and that teacher assistants will be required to drive buses only for the schools where they work.
Polakiewicz said that working as bus drivers may be an attractive option for these employees so they can earn enough work hours to qualify for benefits. However, he emphasized that Warren County custodians and cafeteria workers who do not want to drive buses will not be forced to do so.
