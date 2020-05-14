The majority of citizens who made comments on Monday night’s public hearings before the Warrenton Town Board opposed a zoning change that would make way for low-income apartments just outside the town limits, as well as the town’s plan to purchase the shopping center where the former Just Save grocery store was located.
Comments were requested in writing by a 3 p.m. deadline Monday, one comment per person not to exceed 350 words.
Most comments were read into the record by Town Administrator Robert Davie; however, citizens who participated in the hearings via Zoom videoconferencing or by telephone were invited to read their comments themselves. At least one telephone participant said after the meeting that she was unable to hear any part of the hearings, nor the town board meeting that followed.
Zoning change hearing
A petition was presented bearing 62 signatures of people opposed to the proposed zoning ordinance change to allow multi-family dwellings in the zoned R-20 areas of Warrenton with a special use permit, the subject of the first public hearing.
The change would make way for a 60-unit low-income apartment complex to be built by Weaver-Kirkland Development of Greensboro beside the dialysis center on Highway 158 business west, just inside Warrenton’s extra-territorial jurisdiction.
The petition indicates that those who signed it support affordable housing, but do not favor the proposed apartment project because R-20 zoned areas are for low-density residential developments and agriculture outside of the town limits.
“While the proposed developer and manager have given assurances that their properties are well-managed, safe, and well-maintained, the density of this particular project is of concern, and we are not in favor of it at this size and location,” the petition states.
Joel Bartholomew, one of the citizens who signed the petition, had opposing written comments read by Davie.
Bartholomew’s comments indicated that changing the ordinance would be a slap in the face to citizens in the R-20 area. He noted that R-20 is in the country with highway traffic speed limits at 55 miles per hour, and he questioned if a multi-family dwelling should be built on such a road where people would have to walk where there are no sidewalks.
He wrote that allowing multi-family dwellings to build in an R-20 zoned area would take up farmland, which he called a slap in the face to farmers.
Bartholomew also chided the town for holding a public hearing over the phone, rather than in person, when people could show their opposition by attending, because numbers speak louder than words.
Among other citizens opposed was Susan Brown, who supported the petition and questioned whether or not the town had followed the correct legal process in handling the issue at hand. She urged the board to ask themselves if they had followed the law and, if not, to delay their decision.
Candy White and Charla Duncan both favored the proposed zoning ordinance change.
White said she supported the project due to the area’s shortage of acceptable and safe low-income housing. Duncan, a previous renter in Warrenton, said she supports strategic growth and when she moved back to her home county, it wasn’t easy to find quality, affordable housing. She said that local leaders need to address the needs of the future, think about generational mindsets and housing, address needs of the senior population, and implement recruitment strategies for younger generations.
Strip mall hearing
People who addressed the town’s plan to buy the Hall Spring Shopping Center on East Macon Street for $800,000 were mixed in their opinions.
Susan Thompson said the purchase would result in loss of tax revenues for both the county and the town.
“If this was a viable business opportunity, a professional concern would have already offered to buy the center and would be willing to undertake the financial responsibilities for managing and maintaining it,” her comments stated.
Thompson said that the economy is not stable and called it a risky time for the town to become engaged in an enterprise better operated by someone in the private sector.
Cecile and Randy Renn noted that loss of tax revenue would be more than $40,000, which is annual town and county taxes combined, and that could mean an increase in town taxes if the property comes off the tax roles.
Brown addressed this issue as well, stating that she appreciated the work that has been done to recruit a grocery store.
“But the fact is, no grocery store has located a store here, meaning with our demographics, they do not believe they can make a profit here,” she said, reading her comments herself.
She challenged the town’s idea that it needs to own the building in order to offer incentives to a prospective grocery store.
“…local governments are in the business of offering incentives to attract business all the time — usually industry that provides tax base and jobs. But you don’t have to own the asset to offer incentives,” she said. “By doing so, you are actually reducing your tax base by taking the real property off the tax roles, for not only the town, but for the county.”
She questioned if the town is considering additional costs, such as maintenance of the building and grounds, insurance, and staff cost for managing the property.
Brown, who is retired from a career as the county’s finance director and tax administrator, noted the bleak economy when she reminded the board it plans to pay for the shopping center loan with rental income from tenants.
“I wouldn’t be counting on anything,” she said. “If J.Crew can go bankrupt, so can your current tenants.”
Frank Holt and Jereann King Johnson both spoke in favor of the shopping center purchase and suggested a mixed-use concept, with part of the space used as an indoor farmers market, part used as a grocery store and a portion for other uses.
Other comments
Brown made citizen comments during the town board’s monthly meeting that followed. She said, based on her research into a new law related to COVID-19, that public bodies must allow written comments on the subject of public hearings to be submitted 24 hours after public hearings end when the hearings are conducted during a remote meeting. This meant that the town board was not able to take action on either hearing matter Monday night.
According to Session Law 2020-3 (Senate Bill 704), which provides authority and procedures for remote meetings by simultaneous communication during declarations of emergency by the governor or General Assembly, public bodies, such as town boards and boards of county commissioners, must accept written comments from the public from the time of published notice of a public hearing—10-25 days prior to the hearing as required by statute—until 24 hours after the public hearing has ended.
Mayor Walter Gardner had announced prior to the start of the first hearing that written comments would be accepted for 24 hours following the hearings and that no action would be taken Monday night.
The board will meet Monday, May 18, at 7 p.m. to consider the hearing issues along with the proposed budget for 2020-21 and any other business. The public may join via Zoom at us02web.zoom.us, Meeting ID: 851 8283 0489, Password: 053761, Phone: 1-312-626-6799 (US).
