As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Warren County Schools has made plans to hold a drive-through graduation on Saturday, May 30, for all three of the district’s public high schools: Warren County High School, Warren Early College High School and Warren New Tech High School.
The graduation will be held outside WCHS with staggered student arrival times beginning at 8:45 a.m.
During the board of education’s May 12 regular meeting, Superintendent of Schools Dr. Mary Young said that the decision came as the result of a student survey based on feedback from the Superintendent High School Senior Advisory Council. Members of the council included five seniors from each high school, sitting seniors on the Superintendent Student Advisory Council, high school principals and the school system’s executive cabinet.
Young said that students favored the drive-through format for graduation over a traditional graduation to be held later or a virtual commencement.
She added that a videographer will record components of the day’s events, which include photographs of students with their diplomas, and develop a video which will be made available through YouTube.
School System Chief Operations Officer Andre Stewart described the drive-through ceremony as an effort to make the day feel as much like a traditional graduation as possible which includes keeping students safe during this time of the novel coronavirus.
According to an outline of ceremony plans, vehicle line-up will be held between 8:45 and 9:15 a.m. with specific time slots assigned to students at each school. WCHS students will enter the school drive from the main entrance on Highway 158 bypass. Warren Early College and Warren New Tech students will arrive via the Connell Road entrance.
Only one vehicle per graduate will be allowed. Graduating seniors are to wear their caps and gowns and sit in the front passenger seats of their vehicles.
Seniors will stop by a check-in-area, where their names will be placed on their vehicles. Vehicles will move to a graduation station, where graduates will wave to a video camera. At a photograph station, students will get out of their vehicles, pick up their diplomas from a table, have their photographs taken and return to their cars.
Stewart said that the drive-through ceremony will include many of the components of a traditional graduation. Students’ names and their accomplishments will be announced, and they will pass before Young and members of the board of education as they move across the drive in front of WCHS and make their way toward the table to pick up their diplomas.
Stewart added that other graduation components will be recorded by video at another time the same day. Remarks will be made by Young, Board Chairwoman Ebony Talley-Brame, the three high school principals and a senior representative from each school.
When all of the footage has been gathered, the videographer will edit the material to produce a video that more closely resembles a traditional graduation, complete with processional, speeches and student accolades.
“(Students) will see the entire graduation ceremony pieced together,” Stewart said.
The final graduation video will be available for download via YouTube through a link on the school system website, warrenk12nc.org.
