Hawtree Volunteer Fire Department left the 36th Annual Warren County Firemen’s Day competition on Saturday with the trophies for Best All Around Department and Best in Field Events for the third consecutive year.
Joey Andrews, chief of the Afton-Elberon Volunteer Fire Department and president of the Warren County Firemen’s Association, event host, said he’d been coming to Firemen’s Day since he was 4 years old.
“I don’t know how many more years we’re going to make it,” he said. “First of the week, we had one to two teams, and we pulled five out today.”
Andrews thanked everyone who came out to participate.
“Everybody says they’re too old to do it,” Andrews added.
Age may have been a factor for some, but it didn’t stop the teams from competing hard, especially the visitors from the South Hill (Va.) Volunteer Fire Department, who made a strong showing, earning four second-place awards in field events.
Firemen’s Day began in the morning with fire apparatus judging, then a parade through downtown Warrenton. The afternoon’s field events took place at the Warrenton Lions Club site off of Ridgeway Street.
Andrews presented awards once the field events had concluded.
Apparatus awards
Aerial: first place, South Hill
Brush Truck: second place, Arcola; first place, Hawtree
Equipment Truck: second place, Warrenton Rural; first place, Norlina
First Responder Vehicle: third place, Hawtree; second place, Afton-Elberon; first place, Norlina
Mini-Pumper: first place, Afton-Elberon
Pumper-Tanker: third place, Hawtree; second place, Norlina; first place, Littleton
Tanker: second place, Afton-Elberon; first place, Hawtree
Pumper:
2019-2015: third place, Arcola; second place, Drewry; first place, Ridgeway
2014-2010: first place, Warrenton Rural
2009-2005: first place, Macon Rural
2004-2000: third place, Hawtree; second and first place, Norlina
1990 and older: second place, Afton-Elberon; first place, Macon
Field Events
Rise and Shine: third place, Afton-Elberon; second place, South Hill; first place, Hawtree
Tough Man: third place, Afton-Elberon; second place, South Hill; first place, Hawtree
Hose Coupling and Shoot: third place, Norlina; second place, South Hill; first place, Hawtree
Command Post: third place, Hawtree; second place, South Hill; first place, Afton-Elberon
Tug of War: third place, Arcola; second place, Afton-Elberon; first place, Hawtree.
Other recognitions
Furthest Traveled: South Hill
Sportsmanship: Arcola
Better Luck Next Time: Arcola
Andrews asked that anyone interested in participating in Firemen’s Day next year let him know in advance.
“Right now it’s walking the fine line on what we’re going to be able to do,” he said.
