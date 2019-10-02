JENNIFER HARRIS/The Warren Record

Members of the Hawtree Volunteer Fire Department show off their trophies after a third consecutive win for Best All Around Department and Best in Field Events at Warren County Firemen’s Day Saturday. Pictured from left to right are, front row: Lucas Paynter, Daniel Bolton, Stephen Barney, Dontravious Harrison and Jacob Campbell; back row: Gracie Barney, Allen Fisher, Michael Moseley and Matthew Brogden.