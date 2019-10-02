.

JENNIFER HARRIS/The Warren Record

Members of the Hawtree Volunteer Fire Department show off their trophies after a third consecutive win for Best All Around Department and Best in Field Events at Warren County Firemen’s Day Saturday. Pictured from left to right are, front row: Lucas Paynter, Daniel Bolton, Stephen Barney, Dontravious Harrison and Jacob Campbell; back row: Gracie Barney, Allen Fisher, Michael Moseley and Matthew Brogden.

 

Hawtree Volunteer Fire Department left the 36th Annual Warren County Firemen’s Day competition on Saturday with the trophies for Best All Around Department and Best in Field Events for the third consecutive year. 

Joey Andrews, chief of the Afton-Elberon Volunteer Fire Department and president of the Warren County Firemen’s Association, event host, said he’d been coming to Firemen’s Day since he was 4 years old.

“I don’t know how many more years we’re going to make it,” he said. “First of the week, we had one to two teams, and we pulled five out today.”

Andrews thanked everyone who came out to participate.

“Everybody says they’re too old to do it,” Andrews added.

Age may have been a factor for some, but it didn’t stop the teams from competing hard, especially the visitors from the South Hill (Va.) Volunteer Fire Department, who made a strong showing, earning four second-place awards in field events. 

Firemen’s Day began in the morning with fire apparatus judging, then a parade through downtown Warrenton. The afternoon’s field events took place at the Warrenton Lions Club site off of Ridgeway Street.

Andrews presented awards once the field events had concluded.

 

Apparatus awards

Aerial: first place, South Hill

Brush Truck: second place, Arcola; first place, Hawtree

Equipment Truck: second place, Warrenton Rural; first place, Norlina

First Responder Vehicle: third place, Hawtree; second place, Afton-Elberon; first place, Norlina

Mini-Pumper: first place, Afton-Elberon

Pumper-Tanker: third place, Hawtree; second place, Norlina; first place, Littleton

Tanker: second place, Afton-Elberon; first place, Hawtree

Pumper:

2019-2015: third place, Arcola; second place, Drewry; first place, Ridgeway

2014-2010: first place, Warrenton Rural

2009-2005: first place, Macon Rural

2004-2000: third place, Hawtree; second and first place, Norlina

1990 and older: second place, Afton-Elberon; first place, Macon

 

Field Events

Rise and Shine: third place, Afton-Elberon; second place, South Hill; first place, Hawtree

Tough Man: third place, Afton-Elberon; second place, South Hill; first place, Hawtree

Hose Coupling and Shoot: third place, Norlina; second place, South Hill; first place, Hawtree

Command Post: third place, Hawtree; second place, South Hill; first place, Afton-Elberon

Tug of War: third place, Arcola; second place, Afton-Elberon; first place, Hawtree.

 

Other recognitions

Furthest Traveled: South Hill

Sportsmanship: Arcola

Better Luck Next Time: Arcola

Andrews asked that anyone interested in participating in Firemen’s Day next year let him know in advance. 

“Right now it’s walking the fine line on what we’re going to be able to do,” he said.