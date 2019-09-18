The Warren County Sheriff’s Office continues its investigation after a Macon man was injured Saturday night in a shooting at the Pines Apartments in Norlina.
Warren County Sheriff Johnny Williams told the newspaper that deputies were called to an apartment there at about 10:50 p.m. on Sept. 14.
He reported that it appears that there was an argument between Derek Bryant Keese, 28, of Churchill Road, Macon, and an unidentified person who shot Keese in the buttocks. Williams said that Keese received treatment at Duke Hospital in Durham and was later released.
The sheriff reported that his office has a suspect in the case, but did not release additional information due to the ongoing investigation.
