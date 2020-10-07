Bernard Mumford and Jeff Percy of Raleigh’s Mumford Restoration picked up a landscape painting by German artist Paul (Gottlieb Daniel) Weber from Warren County Schools’ Central Office in Warrenton on Sept. 30 to restore the artwork and its gilded frame.
After the painting is restored, it will be displayed at Warrenton Town Hall.
The landscape is one of four paintings donated by Warrenton resident Katherine Pendleton Arrington to the former John Graham High School in 1926. She donated a fifth painting, a portrait of local educator John Graham by William Steene, in 1929. Arrington was instrumental in establishing the North Carolina Museum of Art.
The paintings were removed from John Graham High School in the early 1980s when John Graham and Norlina High School were consolidated to form Warren County High School.
Four of the paintings have been stored in the basement at the school system’s Central Office since that time: the landscape, “Girl with Jugs” by Theodore Gerard, “Enchantment” by Jean MacLane, and the portrait of John Graham. The current location of the fifth painting, “First Mate” by Henry Hensche, is unknown.
Earlier this year, an ad hoc committee consisting of Linda Byrd and Victoria Lehman, representing the Warren County Board of Education; Richard Hunter and Robert Davie representing Preservation Warrenton; and Charla Duncan and Lamont Dozier, representing the Warren County Arts Council, was formed to determine what should be done with the paintings.
Since that time, the board of education has approved loaning the paintings to the town of Warrenton for display at Town Hall.
Because the Plummer Hook and Ladder Museum is housed in the Town Hall building, the structure has been constructed to museum standards for temperature, humidity control and security, making it an ideal place to display the artwork.
During its Sept. 22 work session/business meeting, the board of education granted permission for Mumford Restoration to take the first step in preserving the paintings by restoring the Weber landscape. The $3,500 cost is being covered by Preservation Warrenton, which has expressed interest in raising funds to restore all of the artwork.
While Mumford and Percy of Mumford Restoration were in Warrenton last week, they outlined the work that would be involved in restoring the Weber landscape.
A part of the canvas hidden by the frame will by tested to determine which material would be best for cleaning the painting, Mumford said. After the material is identified, the canvass will be cleaned.
Mumford saw no obvious tears in the canvas as he gave it a quick examination. However, paint had chipped away from a couple of small areas and will need to be restored.
An important part of the cleaning process will involve removing the old varnish covering the painting and replacing it with a new, conservation-quality varnishing formula. Mumford expects that this process will greatly improve the brightness and clarity of the landscape and could reveal details not visible in its current state.
He credited the quality of the oil painting and its canvas with enabling it to remain in good shape for decades.
Mumford Restoration will also restore the frame which has surrounded the painting for nearly 100 years. The frame has suffered a few chips over the years, but there is a solution for that.
Mumford said that chipped areas will be filled in, and old repairs will be removed and replaced before the new material is gilded. The gilding on the existing frame will be cleaned.
After the work is complete, Mumford anticipates that the landscape will just need a maintenance cleaning every 10 years and re-varnishing every 20 to 30 years.
The restorers gave no estimated date on when the painting will come back home to Warrenton. But when it does, people should be able to enjoy it for many years to come.
“It should have another 100 years at least,” Mumford said.
