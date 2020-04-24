The Warren County Board of Education will conduct a virtual work session/business meeting on Tuesday, April 28, at 6 p.m.
The public can access the meeting in the same way they have watched recent board meetings. Warren County Schools will set up a link on the school district website, warrenk12nc.org, under the Live Feed section. In addition, the link will be posted on the district’s Facebook and Twitter social media accounts.
The meeting format is expected to allow the public to see board members and presenters as they speak.
While the meeting’s agenda has not been finalized, board members are expected to discuss the results of a school system financial wellness check prepared by outside firm School Efficiency Consultants.
