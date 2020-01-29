Parents and guardians of Warren County Schools’ pre-kindergarten students are invited to attend free workshops to help them strengthen their children’s pre-k experience. Early-learning workshops are planned Thursday, Feb. 6, and Thursday, Feb. 13, both from 5:15 to 6:30 p.m. at Warren County Memorial Library, 119 S. Front St., Warrenton.
Childcare will be provided, and there will be snacks, free books, tote bags, door prizes and free activities to take home.
“The idea is to get these kids off to a good start,” said Chuckie Hairston, school system volunteer.
Helping to lead the workshops will be Monica Click, pre-k and Title 1 coordinator with Warren County Schools, and Hairston, a retired educator who taught math for elementary teachers at the community college level.
Also, Warren County Schools’ pre-k teachers and other school representatives will be in attendance to meet parents and guardians.
During the workshops, participants will learn about free or low-cost activities that can be done at home to help their children, with a focus on reading and math.
Click and Hairston said that attendees will receive basic information on the importance of reading and math and how to help teach those skills at home, as well as personal skills, such as pre-k students knowing their names, recognizing their names in print, and personal skills like snapping, zipping and how to hold a pencil.
Helping parents and guardians build a good foundation for the next school year in kindergarten is one goal of the workshops, Click said. Another is increasing parent involvement in the schools and helping them get to know the pre-k teachers so they are comfortable when those teachers make home visits.
“We want them to feel comfortable in the schools and to be more involved,” Click added.
A list of contact people for each of the schools will be provided at the workshops, and parents and guardians are welcome to attend both workshops or just one, depending on their schedules.
