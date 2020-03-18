Addressing a shopper on Monday afternoon, Debbie West replied, “We have no more to put out, ma’am. This is it.”
West, an assistant manager of Family Dollar in Norlina, had grown used to saying it by then. The rush on cleaning supplies and essentials picked up last week and flew into overdrive by the weekend amid the coronavirus outbreak that has claimed more than 6,000 lives worldwide. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the number of U.S. deaths grew to 75 by Tuesday, with more than 4,200 cases, 40 of which are in North Carolina.
No deaths have been reported in the state, but what originated in Central China more than two months ago and grew into a global pandemic is now affecting the lives of Warren County residents.
Despite no confirmed cases in Warren County or its border counties on either side of the state line, daily life is changing locally. Schools are closed, sports are suspended, churches have had to cancel or alter their worship services, and restaurants feel the effects of an increasingly apprehensive citizenry while grocery and variety store employees like West have been inundated with customers.
“We’re down to hardly nothing in toilet paper,” West said Monday. “I do have some bleach that we just got in today. We have no Lysol, no hand sanitizer, no alcohol. We’re just about out of everything pertaining to cleaning supplies.”
West said last Friday customers were snagging essentials before they could be shelved, not long after coming off a truck. A new truckload wasn’t expected until this Friday.
On Sunday, the county declared a state of emergency including the towns of Macon and Norlina. Warrenton followed suit on Monday as the White House advised Americans to avoid groups of more than 10 people.
“As county manager, my primary concern is that we can continue providing services and operating county government,” County Manager Vincent Jones said, “with as little disruption to our residents as possible. We have to balance that with making sure we take appropriate measures to keep our employees safe as well.”
On Friday, Warrenton Town Administrator Robert Davie offered common sense advise for people visiting town hall, but by Monday, visits to the building had been restricted, illustrating how fluid the local government response has needed to be as state guidelines or orders have steadily evolved.
Norlina residents seeking to pay their water bills can use the drive-through window in town hall, an example of an adaptation Mayor Wayne Aycock has needed to make.
“On one hand, I’m wondering if we’re blowing it out of the water,” Aycock said. “On the other hand, it’s better to be safe than sorry. I think they might be pushing it a little strong, but then again, who knows? It only takes one person to get 25 or 30 people sick. I think so far, everything is on the right track: slowing down and not making contact with people more than we absolutely have to.”
Aycock said his auto service business was slower than usual on Monday. His daughter, Rachel, the owner of Rachel’s Whistle Stop restaurant downtown, said business there was normal until Monday when it slowed significantly, although her faithful lunch crowd remained punctual.
“Most people that I’ve talked to aren’t really scared,” Rachel Aycock said. “They’re just kind of in shock of everybody going and getting everything. They’re complaining that there’s nothing at the grocery stores. That’s why they came to eat with me today.”
She said on Monday Whistle Stop had started encouraging curbside pickup, a day before Gov. Roy Cooper ordered restaurants and bars to close dining rooms, effective Tuesday evening.
In Warrenton, Drip Coffee and Market had already shifted on Monday to call-in orders, take-out service rather than dine-in, and was accepting only debit or credit card payments rather than cash in order to reduce the spread of germs. Nearly all of its tables were removed, with a couple outside for seating in the fresh air.
Drip and Hardware Café next door had seen a reduction in business the week before. Aaron Ayscue, owner of Hardware Café, said the missing customers were regulars in the high risk category for contracting COVID-19, senior citizens, who are being encouraged to limit their social interactions.
Also in Warrenton on Monday, On Main Southern Eatery & Venue was focusing on more frequent sanitation.
Burger King in Norlina and Hardee’s in Warrenton had already shifted to closing their dining rooms, and Hardee’s altered its hours beginning on Tuesday to 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Some area churches have already started adopting state or national guidelines including Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church in Warrenton and Coley Springs Missionary Baptist Church in the Afton-Elberon community.
Coley Springs’ Rev. Carson Jones used a Facebook Live feed to connect with his congregation on Sunday and plans to do the same going forward as long as the state is recommending no large gatherings.
“It really hasn’t caught us by surprise,” Jones said of COVID-19. “We just want to be cautious and use wisdom in terms of reacting to it. So we’re not fearful of it as people of faith. We just want to heed the warnings and be good citizens, and still carry out our Christian responsibilities.”
The bishops of both state conferences of the United Methodist Church and Episcopal Diocese of North Carolina asked their churches last week to cancel worship services and other public gatherings for a period of two weeks to help curb the coronavirus outbreak.
That meant no church on Sunday for Wesley Memorial. It means no communion on the first Sunday in April and puts Holy Week services in jeopardy, something that would have seemed unimaginable just a short time ago.
“You start talking about missing Easter service,” said Wesley Memorial’s Rev. Norman Tippens, “it’s like a death in the family.”
“Emotionally, you want to have worship,” Tippens added. “But I think you have to love people. One way you love them is to do all you can to keep them safe and not unnecessarily expose them to something we don’t know a lot about right now.”
Tippens, who turned 70 last week, has plans to visit his grandson, Finn, in Hampton, Va., for his fourth birthday party later this month.
That presents another moral dilemma for Tippens and his family. He said he’s healthy and likes to think he could fight off a coronavirus infection, but he wouldn’t want to risk passing it on to his grandchildren.
He’s also been a mindful observer of both safe social distancing and emptying grocery store shelves, whether that stems from an abundance of caution, or unnecessary stockpiling.
“I was in Food Lion today,” Tippens said on Friday. “I didn’t embrace anybody or kiss them. I bought some bananas and got out of there.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.