When the filing period for the spring Primary Election closed Friday at noon, Warren County was down to just two members on its board of elections, and there were races in every local office.
Two of the three Democratic election board members stepped down last month in order to seek local offices, and one of the board’s two Republican members resigned this week to file for state office.
Of the Democrats who resigned from the board of elections, Joyce Brothers Long filed for the District 3 seat on the Warren County Board of Education currently held by Roberta Scott. Scott filed Friday morning.
Also running for school board, Barbara Brayboy is seeking to retain her seat in District 5. Jennifer D. Sims is challenging Brayboy.
School board seats are nonpartisan.
The other Democrat who resigned from the board of elections was Al Cooper, Jr., who filed to run for Warren County commissioner in District 5 for the seat currently held by Walter E. Powell. Powell is also running.
Also in the race for Warren County Commissioner, Jennifer Jordan Pierce filed to retain her seat in District 1. Stanley C. Jones, Jr. has filed to challenge her.
For Warren County Register of Deeds, incumbent Yvonne Alston is seeking to retain her seat. Emily Y. Newell is also seeking election to that seat.
Republican member of the local board of elections who resigned this week to seek office is David Woodson. He is running unopposed for the Republican nomination to the N.C. House of Representatives District 32.
With the Warren County Board of Elections down to just two members, Debbie Formyduval, elections director, said that no board meetings can be held as the board and staff make preparations for the Primary Election in less than three months.
Open seats are filled based on recommendations made by local party chairpersons to the state. The North Carolina State Board of Elections makes final appointments, and never filled the two Democratic Party vacancies from last month.
The Primary Election will be held Tuesday, March 3.
