Due to federal regulations, Aug. 31 will be the last day of Warren County Schools’ Summer Meals Program making free breakfast and lunch available to all local youth.
School System Child Nutrition Director Daniel Harris reported during the board of education’s Aug. 11 meeting that earlier this month, the U.S. Department of Agriculture decided not to continue summer feeding programs after the end of the month.
“If they had, we could have continued what we are doing,” he said. “Now, we have to go back to National School Lunch and National School Breakfast.”
This means that only students in the Warren County school system will be eligible to receive free breakfasts and lunches beginning on Sept. 1.
In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Congress passed the COVID-19 Child Nutrition Response Act in March to provide youth with meals after schools closed due to the novel coronavirus. As a result, Warren County Schools established several pick-up sites where local parents could obtain meals for their children whether or not they were enrolled in the district’s public school system.
Warren County Schools continued to operate the sites after last school year ended to make sure that local youth had meals during the summer months.
Through Aug. 31, local parents will still be able to pick up breakfasts and lunches from 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Mondays through Fridays at three sites: Northside K-8 School, 164 Elementary Ave., Norlina; Vaughan Elementary School, 2936 U.S. Hwy. 158 east, Macon; and Warren County High School, 149 Campus Dr., Warrenton.
The local school system hoped that the program could continue after through the 2020-21 school year, but that changed with the USDA announcement which impacted schools across the country.
Harris explained the change by saying that through Aug. 31, people will be able to go to the meal sites and ask for the number of meals they need. Beginning Sept. 1, a student number will be needed to obtain meals. Harris said that the school system is in the process of sending out the numbers now.
He said that all schools in the Warren County public school system will be open as meal sites. People will still be able to pick up breakfasts and lunches for their neighbors, but must provide student numbers, he added.
Board Chairwoman Ebony Talley-Brame asked how meals would be provided for families without transportation.
Superintendant of Schools Dr. Mary Young said that of 1,800 meals distributed, 150 are being delivered to families without access to transportation. She said that the number may include boys and girls who do not attend Warren County schools.
Talley-Brame said that transportation remains a critical issue in the local area.
“Our job is to ensure that students are being fed,” she said.
Young said that the school system is continuing to work out plans for meal sites and distribution.
