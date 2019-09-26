Re-enactors with the 35th Regiment U.S. Colored Troops, joined by the 135th U.S. Colored Troops, provided historical information to festival-goers during Saturday’s 5th Annual African-American Cultural Festival on Courthouse Square in Warrenton.
Originated as the 1st N.C. Colored Volunteers at Tryon Palace in New Bern, the 35th served in the Union Army during the Civil War.
The re-enactors provided just a portion of the African-American experience available to those who attended Saturday’s event, which included dramatic storyteller Carolyn Evans portraying Harriet Tubman, a display of historical signs, documents and other artifacts from the not-too-distant past, music and dance.
The festival was sponsored by All Good Real Estate and The Heritage Cultural Farm.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.