Youth ages 6 to 9 are invited to participate in free dance classes through the Warren County Parks and Recreation Department in February that will culminate in a showcase at the end of the month.
One-hour dance classes will be held at the John Graham Gym in Warrenton every Saturday from 10 to 11 a.m. Feb. 1 through 22. A public showcase will be held at the gym on Friday, Feb. 28, from 7 to 8 p.m., where dance class participants will perform, as well as other dance groups.
Teaching the class will be Alaina Pulley of Norlina, who has 15 years of dance experience as a student and two years of experience as a dance instructor, all at Ballet Arts in Henderson.
Pulley, a senior at Warren New Tech High School and also a student at Vance-Granville Community College and online student at North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics, will be attending N.C. State University in the fall. She plans to pursue a major in criminology with minors in forensic science and dance.
The daughter of Ben and Paula Pulley of Norlina, she has had a lifelong love of dance, and started taking dance lessons at the age of 3.
Pulley said she enjoys the social aspect of dance and that it gives people a safe place to express themselves.
“If I didn’t dance, I’d be lost,” she said. “I’ve made so many friends through it.”
Her favorite style of dance is contemporary, which she described as a mix of lyrical and jazz, because it has the fewest amount of rules.
“You can make it your own,” she said, adding that she prefers not having a lot of rules.
Ballet, which Pulley described as the basis for every other style of dance because it teaches the fundamentals of posture and positioning, for example, is her least favorite because it is so structured.
Pulley has been teaching young dancers at Ballet Arts in Henderson for the past two years and said she loves it.
“I love kids, and it’s the perfect opportunity to work with kids,” she said. “Most are 3- and 4-year-olds.”
For wee ones just learning to dance, Pulley said she starts with the basics, like foot and arm placement, which is what she will likely do on Saturday when the parks and recreation dance classes begin.
The four-week session is a part of her high school senior project to bring dance to a rural area where there is no dance facility. She will be teaching ballet, lyrical, jazz and hip hop, and students will be learning one and a half minute-long dances. Participants must be able to attend every class as well as the showcase on Feb. 28.
“Dance is different to every person,” Pulley said. So it doesn’t matter if participants in the coming classes don’t have prior dance experience. “This is about getting younger kids exposed to dance.”
Dance has helped her build confidence and social skills, Pulley said, as well as improve her time management skills, memory, discipline, helped her learn to work in groups and make friends.
“Dance is whatever you make it,” she said. “It’s a form of no rules, so it’s OK to be awkward. Dance has no size or shape. It’s something everyone can get into. It’s how you feel when you dance, and everyone is welcome.”
The John Graham Gym is at 115 Wilcox St., Warrenton. For more information, call the recreation department at 252-257-2272.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.