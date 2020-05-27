A local high school student set to graduate on Saturday tragically lost his life last night after crashing his four-wheeler on a Warrenton street near his residence.
According to information provided by the Warrenton Police Department, around 8:49 p.m., Officer J. Williams was on patrol in the area of Hazelwood and Rodwell streets and coming up the curve from Wilcox when he met a four-wheeler with no visible lights headed in the opposite direction. Chief Goble Lane said that the four-wheeler drove past the officer, who turned his car around and found the four-wheeler wrecked at the end of Rodwell Street.
Williams called for emergency responders, and Lane said that citizens also assisted at the scene.
The victim was identified as Rhasheed Wheeler, 18, of Hazelwood Road, Warrenton. He was a senior at Warren County High School and due to graduate with his classmates Saturday morning.
Lane said that the four-wheeler was impounded. Taken into evidence from the scene was a book bag that contained marijuana, drug paraphernalia and a .45-caliber handgun, he said. Wheeler was not wearing a helmet.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.