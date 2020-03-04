The U.S. Census Bureau will begin sending out invitations to respond to the 2020 Census on Thursday, March 12, and will continue to deliver them through Friday, March 20.
How Warren County residents will receive the notifications depends on how they receive their mail.
Derek Dorazio, North Carolina partnership specialist with the Atlanta Regional Census Center, explained that Warren County residents whose mail is delivered to their door by the U.S. Postal Service will receive their invitations to respond in the same way.
In the case of people with no mailbox at their homes, including those who receive their mail at a post office box, a Census worker will hang a bag of Census materials on their door which will include the invitation to respond, Dorazio said.
He said that the invitation to respond will outline the ways in which people may complete the Census — online, by phone and by mail. A website address will be included for taking the Census online. Angelena Kearney-Dunlap, chairperson of the Warren County Census Complete Count Committee, previously said that people without internet access may complete the Census online by using public computers at the following county buildings in Warrenton: Warren County Memorial Library, 119 S. Front St.; Warren County Senior Center, 435 W. Franklin St.; and Warren County Economic Development (Warren County Armory Civic Center), 501 U.S. Hwy. 158 business east.
The invitation to respond also will include an 800 number for people who want to complete the questionnaire by phone. Dorazio said that callers will select their language, and an operator speaking that language will assist them.
Paper copies of the Census will be provided in two different ways. Paper questionnaires will be included in the bags of Census materials that will be hung on the doors of people without mailboxes at their homes. Dorazio said that people whose mail is delivered to their doors will receive paper copies of the Census if they do not respond online or by phone after several mail letters asking them to complete the Census.
According to the Census Bureau website, people may respond to the Census as soon as they receive their invitation to respond documents.
The website indicates that the Census will count people at their usual residence, meaning the one where they live and sleep most of the time. Those who don’t have a usual residence should be counted where they are on April 1, Census Day.
The Census Bureau emphasizes that responses are confidential, and that the Census will never ask for the following: Social Security number, money or donations, anything on behalf of a political party and bank or credit card account numbers.
The 2020 Census asks the following: how many people live in one’s house, apartment or mobile home on April 1, 2020; if additional people are staying at the residence who were not included in the response to the first question; if the home is owned with a mortgage, rented or occupied without rent payment; specific information about each person living in the residence: name, sex, age and date of birth, whether the person is of Hispanic, Latino or Spanish origin, and race; if each person in the residence usually lives there and each person’s relationship to the one filling out the questionnaire. Respondents will be asked to provide their phone number, but the Census specifies that it will be used only for contact on official Census Bureau business.
People will have several weeks to complete the questionnaire. According to the Census Bureau, Census workers will begin following up in May at homes that have not responded to the Census.
For more information, visit the website, 2020census.gov.
