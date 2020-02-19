At the dedication of the Hayley-Haywood Disc Golf Park on May 19, 2018, esteemed local writer and poet, Thomas Park, lauded Drs. Thomas and Julian Haywood. Below is the poem that he read at the event.
Haywood
(For Dr. Julian Haywood)
It was a double honor being asked to write a tribute to Doctor Julian Haywood and recite it to him during dedication of his fine square; Haley-Haywood Park.
My father was named Thomas Haywood after Doctor Haywood’s father. I was named Thomas; Thomas Haywood, on a rainy night in Park Town after Doctor Haywood, Sr. slapped life into me.
Years later when I asked Dad about my namesake, he said, “You could go to Doctor Haywood feeling like a dog, and by the time you come out, you felt better.”
Said, “Doctor Haywood knew in those times po’ black folks ain’t have much cash and much less credit at the drugstore; so he kept all kinds of samples to help get us through. ‘sho did.”
So, the legacy of Haywood in this town, or worldwide, can’t be reduced to one page or two. It would be like an ounce of honey in a five-gallon bucket from the life of this sage.
I wondered who are his favorite authors or poets, perhaps McKay, Hughes, perhaps Baldwin or Baraka? Or, was our native son inspired by Richard Wright as he ascended the boundaries of the other;
Barriers for the Negro, Colored then, the African-American, then Black. In fact, all I know is this brother by way of Hampton and Howard is consummate; A branch of the Talented Tenth from Warrenton.
Eminent in his profession, brilliant in his new-historic approaches to medicine, He who exercised his genius to treat heart diseases, and revise blood pressure management and try to help the medical world understand that every man is equal, while physiologically not quite the same. Like Miles did for Cool and turning jazz on its head.
Like the Lady Day did in song lifting up the dying, Brother Julian helped, even forced recalibrate thinking about the human heart and treatment plans for others, thus saving hundreds of thousands of sisters and brothers.
Too bad he couldn’t stay; but nothing would flourish here; not then. His spirit stayed close as he forged a fantastic medical profession...seems like he always had home on his mind;
Coming back, doing something, giving back, leaving something, and overtime keeping the historic family house on the hill at Haley Street a model preserved fine.
The original DR. J. had the audacity at birth to live life large, bursting bubbles as he quietly charged, crashing through the ceilings created by racialized, stereotyped, privileged hate;
He showed us it’s never too soon or too late to do something, to create our niche, or specialize our talents, to dare instead of despairing.
Quran says, “The best charity is that which one leaves for the benefit of man and animals." The Haywoods left this exceptional town a living monument; a park, free space to perpetuate life and health, to help the heart, a place for it to beat and beat/a retreat a space to walk and toss Frisbees.
A place to talk, to gather deferred dreams, even scream...perhaps the town will build a bust for Dr. Haywood like people in France did for Sydney Bechet and give us another man to look up to today.
— Thomas Park 2017
Celebrating Black History Month is a project of the Warren Chapter, NAACP and The Warren Record.
