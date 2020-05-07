During its regular meeting Monday night, the Norlina Town Board unanimously voted to abolish the town’s hardship water bill forgiveness policy.
The decision came as a result of discussion during an attorney-led UNC School of Government class for town clerks which Norlina Town Clerk/Finance Officer Christina Allman attended late last year.
In 2010, the Norlina board approved a policy which went into effect in January 2011 and allowed town water/sewer customers who faced hardship situations due to unusually high water bills to request a reduction of the bill if high water usage was due to a leak.
The policy allowed customers to request forgiveness for an unusually high bill or inability to pay a late fee. Forgiveness could be granted once during any 12-month period. If a customer’s water/sewer bill was more than twice his or her average usage, the bill could be reduced to the typical amount if the extra use was due to a leak.
During Monday’s meeting, Norlina Public Works Director Blaine Reese said that the policy has sometimes worked as intended; however, there have been cases in which customers have tried to take advantage of the policy.
The issues of fairness to all water customers and to municipalities themselves also came up during Allman’s class. She told the newspaper on Tuesday that the class emphasized the need for town policies to be fair to everyone and in the best interest of towns.
Allman said that when a fellow town clerk asked about water bill forgiveness policies, the attorney teaching the class replied that it is not fair for one customer to pay a full bill while another does not, leaving other taxpaying customers to pick up the slack. The attorney added that towns still have to pay for the water they receive, Allman said.
The board’s Monday night decision abolished the water bill forgiveness policy immediately. However, Reese said that customers could ask town hall for an adjustment in a sewer bill if a water pipe under a house burst.
Reese explained that because the leaking water does not go into the town’s sewer system, meaning it would not increase usage, customers could request a sewer bill adjustment if they present a plumber’s receipt outlining the cause of the leak and showing that it has been repaired.
The Norlina Town Board will conduct a budget work session at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 7. The session may be viewed through Zoom at zoom.us. The meeting ID number is 5221515110, and the password is 989935.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.