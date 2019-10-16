Warrenton’s South Main Street is crowing about another new business.
That’s how The Warren Record’s story began 18 years ago when The Scarlet Rooster opened in a tiny space that most recently housed Brain Freeze.
On Friday, after expanding his lifestyle store multiple times, growing a loyal customer base, then feeling the brick-and-mortar pinch as shoppers moved more to online shopping, owner Todd Smith locked the Rooster’s red door one last time and closed this chapter of his professional life.
“Retail has been showing a downward trend. It’s in a full consumer shift,” Smith said. “I would compare it to when eight-track and cassette tapes became obsolete due to CDs.”
Younger consumers would come into his store and snap pictures of merchandise with their smartphones, then start swiping, searching for the same items online, he said, describing an example of the shift.
“People are stuck on their phones,” Smith said. “They’ve lost the need for visual stimulation and lost the desire to have their senses stimulated (while shopping).”
“A taste of finer things,” elevating “the palette of all of my senses” with fine chocolates, high quality scented candles and sachets, nice wines and craft beer, gourmet food products, European soaps, men’s personal products, and bakery pop-ups—these are just some of the sensory pleasures that customers said they would miss after Smith posted on social media that he would be closing.
Eighteen years ago Smith left behind large retail and managing the Laura Ashley store at Crabtree Valley Mall in Raleigh to chase his dream of running his own shop. He opened The Scarlet Rooster with items from the personal collection he and Shawn Collier had amassed over the years—antique linens, some furniture, collectibles, glassware, hand-turned and finished wooden bowls, and other entertainment items.
From its modest beginnings, The Scarlet Rooster was always a lifestyle store, and over the years, Smith built his dream by listening to what his customers said they wanted, and following his instincts.
“I began layering based on what I would want,” he said. “My motto was to put in the store what I loved. If I loved it, then I could sell it.”
He added gourmet foods like exotic olives and olive oils that weren’t already offered locally, marmalades and jams, and began creating gift baskets filled with candles, gourmet foods and cocktail napkins.
“The lifestyle was already in the basket,” Smith said. “Everything for your home.”
Customers would come in and ask if he could get their favorite brand of this or that. He would check with his salespeople, and many times, he could fill those special orders. Smith had a great memory for customer preferences, which saved many a male customer when it was time to birthday or Christmas shop for their wives or lady friends, or when someone needed a bottle of wine for a dinner party, a birthday or wedding gift.
As The Scarlet Rooster continued to expand over the years, Smith added gourmet chocolates—another part of adding to the lifestyle that he didn’t see available here. At first, some people scoffed at the price per truffle, and some didn’t know what a chocolate truffle was. So The Scarlet Rooster was part educational as well, and people got over the price because of the quality of the chocolate. Not to mention the size.
“The chocolates really started to push us forward to gourmet, offering wines not available in the grocery store,” Smith said. “It was always in my mind, pushing lifestyle.”
The Scarlet Rooster always seemed to offer something new among the pillows, faux fur throws, jewelry, handbags, vintage clothing, cutting boards, artwork, leather gloves, monogrammed cocktail napkins—with Smith’s talent for merchandising stimulating the eye, creating appealing windows in his larger store locations on North Main Street, his open house events, and his much anticipated Christmas storefronts, which he always hid behind paper-covered windows and took a week to design.
“Retail should be tactile, visual; it should feed your senses,” Smith said. “The Scarlet Rooster was always my haven. I always felt like I invited you (the customer) into my living room. I really wanted it to be that kind of place.”
One customer, he said, would sometimes come in and say, “I just need to sniff your good air,” and some would stop by just to say, “Hi.”
“I just always felt that the community needs to hold hands,” Smith said. “That’s why I included local artisans and items on consignment. Merchants need to work together.”
After Smith made his announcement, many customers came by his store to say how sad they were The Scarlet Rooster was closing. A number purchased discounted inventory, and on the last day in business, the lifestyle store that was always so full of goodies was nearly empty.
“I’ve been blessed to put a key in that door for 18 years and to have the community support me and want me to be a success here. I am so grateful that I could live my dream and have it be here,” Smith said. “I have no regrets. My season is over. Warrenton is my home, and I’ve told a lot of my customers, you are my family. I didn’t realize I had so much support.”
