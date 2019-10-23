The Norlina Police Department has been awarded grant funding totaling $33,000 from the North Carolina Governor’s Crime Commission for the purchase of new radios and radar systems.
Interim Police Chief Keishawn Mayes said that $25,000 will allow the police department to replace its portable and in-car radios. In addition, $8,000 in funding will enable the department to purchase six new radar systems.
“Every car will have a new radio, and everyone will have new portable radios,” Mayes said. “(The grant) will allow us to have radars in every car for the first time.”
Mayes said that the grant, for which he submitted an application on Oct. 1, does not require matching funds from the town.
While police officers regularly communicate with the Warrenton Police Department and Warren County Sheriff’s Office via radio, Mayes indicated that the new radios will allow that range to extend beyond Warren County. He said that the radios feature technology that will allow Norlina officers to log into the radios of law enforcement agencies in surrounding counties, including Vance and Halifax.
Mayes views the new radar systems as an important means to keep motorists safe. He said that many people traveling along U.S. 1 and Hwy. 158 are driving through Norlina on their way to another destination.
“The new radars give us an opportunity to make sure people are not coming through speeding,” Mayes said. “A lot of traffic is just passing through … and going well over the speed limit.”
He added that he has applied for another U.S. Department of Agriculture grant for additional new police cars. A USDA Rural Development grant/loan allowed the police department to purchase four new vehicles, which arrived in late September.
Mayes said that he will continue to seek additional grant opportunities in order to upgrade technology, equipment and other resources.
“Our main objective is to protect people’s lives and property,” he said. “We owe it to the citizens to be able to provide the same protection as in larger cities. I am excited about the future of the Norlina Police Department and the town growing.”
