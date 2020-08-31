Warren County Parks and Recreation Department is currently seeking contract instructors to teach recreation classes. If you, or someone you know, have a way with people and a flair for arts, crafts, sports clinics, exercise classes, or other specialty classes, share your special skill and become a contract instructor with Warren County Parks and Recreation.
These opportunities can be conducted virtually and when it is safe to do so, the department will offer these classes in an in-person, group setting.
Instructors can set their class schedules, title, content, and subject (with the approval of the Recreation Department and dependent upon facility availability).
Instructors enrich program diversity and contribute to the overall success of program offerings. Interested individuals must first submit a Class Instructor Proposal Form; upon approval, instructors must pass a background check.
For more information and to obtain an interest form, please contact the Parks and Recreation Department at 252-257-2272.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.