Preliminary reports from the National Weather Service indicate that a tornado, which touched down in the Paschall area Wednesday evening, was classified as EF-0, according to Warren County Emergency Services Director Dennis Paschall. The twister was estimated at two-tenths of a mile in length.
According to the National Weather Service, an EF-0 tornado is characterized by winds estimated at between 65 and 85 miles per hour.
A tornado touched down in the Paschall Station Road area shortly after 7 p.m. on Wednesday. Officials from the National Weather Service were in Warren County Thursday morning to view damage in that area.
Hawtree Volunteer Fire Chief Steve Barney told the newspaper Thursday morning that the brunt of the damage was limited to the Paschall Station Road area, where a power line was torn from a house, a shed was destroyed and trees were downed.
