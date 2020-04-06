The Warren County Board of Commissioners, holding its regular monthly meeting tonight via Facebook Live, unanimously amended the county’s state of emergency approved last month to implement a curfew that takes effect later this week.
The curfew, meant to help limit the spread of the novel coronavirus in Warren County, will begin Thursday, April 9, at 9 p.m. and will be in effect daily for Warren County and the towns of Norlina and Macon from 9 p.m. until 6 a.m. until rescinded.
The town of Warrenton, which was not included in the county’s emergency declaration, is also not included in the county’s curfew, and may consider its own curfew at the Warrenton Town Board meeting next Monday night.
As of this afternoon, Warren County had three confirmed cases of the coronavirus. Dr. Margaret Brake, the county’s health director, told commissioners those cases were likely due to community spread.
In announcing the need for a curfew, Tare “T” Davis, chairman of the board of commissioners, noted that the county health department, emergency medical services personnel, law enforcement officers, and firefighters are doing their part to protect the community, despite a shortage of personal protective equipment. He said that citizens need to come together to keep each other safe, to stay at home and to practice social distancing.
During the hours of the curfew, travel for reasons deemed essential is allowed, such as going to medical appointments or to the grocery store, and traveling related to essential jobs.
See this week’s Warren Record for a more in-depth report.
