Dani Bowen, Warren County animal control director, has reported that on Sept. 25, a cow located in a pasture at 782 Fleming Dairy Rd., Littleton, has tested positive for rabies.
Two other cows are being tested after dying in the same pasture.
The cause of the rabies has not been identified, but coyotes are suspected since there is a known presence of them in the immediate area. All of the remaining cows, as well all other animals on the property, are currently under the care of a veterinarian.
Dogs and cats not current on their rabies vaccination that come into contact with a rabid animal have few options. One option is quarantining the pet for a period six months at the owner’s expense; the second is euthanizing the pet.
According to Bowen, the majority of wild animals testing positive for rabies in North Carolina continues to be the raccoon, followed by the skunk and fox. The cat continues to surpass other domestic animals, such as the dog and livestock, in testing positive for rabies.
The feeding and keeping of stray and other unvaccinated cats presents a health risk to communities and the animals themselves, Bowen said, adding that this practice should be halted and discouraged. The disposal of food scraps in yards and wooded areas attracts animals in general and is unsanitary, Bowen said. She advises residents to dispose of food scraps by composting or placing in covered rubbish containers to avoid attracting animals.
North Carolina law requires that all dogs, cats and ferrets 4 months of age and older be kept current on their rabies vaccination. Failure to vaccinate pets is a violation of state law and local ordinance, and owners can face fines and criminal charges.
The Warren County Animal Control Department offers one-year rabies vaccinations Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. for $5 each at the Animal Ark.
Warren County Animal Control also offers a field call service to pet owners with 10 or more dogs or cats. Owners may make an appointment to have an Animal Control rabies vaccinator provide vaccinations to animals in kennels, catteries or residences to vaccinate dogs and cats.
Rabies is a fatal disease that has no cure for animals or humans. Bowen said that feeding, keeping or harboring of stray cats and dogs increases the risk of rabies being transmitted from stray animals to humans and is highly discouraged by Animal Control.
Individuals who keep, feed or harbor unvaccinated animals place the animals, themselves and their community at risk of being exposed to this fatal disease, Bowen said.
Unwanted or stray dogs and cats can be reported to Warren County Animal Control or brought to the Animal Ark. There is no fee for these services; however; Animal Control has limited resources and responds on a priority basis.
For more information contact Warren County Animal Control at 252-257-6137 or visit the Warren County Animal Ark at 142 Rafters Lane, off of Highway 58/43 east of the town of Warrenton.
