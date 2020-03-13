Granville Health System has announced updated patient and visitor procedures and guidelines for all of its physician practice locations. The procedures and guidelines are designed to protect patients, visitors, and staff against the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and other infectious diseases.
Patients who meet any of the following criteria are encouraged to call ahead and speak to the medical office prior to arrival for the appointment. In the case that immediate emergency care is needed, patients should go directly to the Emergency Department at Granville Medical Center or the nearest emergency department.
- Exhibit signs or symptoms of a respiratory infection, such as fever, cough, or shortness of breath.
- In the last 14 days, has had contact with someone with a confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19, or under investigation for COVID-19, or are ill with respiratory illness.
- International travel within the last 14 days to Europe or to countries with sustained community transmission. For updated information on affected countries visit: cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/travelers/index.html
- Reside in a community where community-based spread of COVID-19 is occurring.
Patients scheduling an appointment or confirming an appointment should expect additional screening questions and may receive additional guidance in preparation for the medical visit.
In order to prevent the spread of infectious diseases, patients who are symptomatic may be asked to wear a surgical mask upon entry to the medical practice. Patients are also discouraged from bringing family members or friends to the medical appointment as generally only one additional visitor may be allowed in the medical office.
Granville Health System physician practice locations include:
- Granville ExpressCare
- Granville Primary Care, Butner-Creedmoor
- Granville Primary Care & OB/GYN
- Granville Heart & Vascular
- Granville Gastroenterology Associates
- Granville Orthopaedics
- Granville Urology
- Granville Surgical Associates
- Granville ENT
For more information on visitor guidelines or on COVID-19, visit ghshospital.org and ncdhhs.gov.
